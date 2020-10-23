3 changes for CSK as Imran Tahir makes his maiden appearance in IPL 2020

Chennai Super Kings have opted to make three changes to the lineup with Shane Watson, Piyush Chawla and Kedar Jadhav sidelined. Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Imran Tahir have been handed opportunities instead.





Saurabh Tiwary has replaced Rohit Sharma in the Mumbai Indians lineup, marking the only change.