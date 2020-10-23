CSK vs MI IPL 2020 Match Live Updates: Mumbai Indians Win Toss, Opt To Field Against Chennai Super Kings
CSK vs MI IPL live score 2020: Mumbai Indians skipper Kieron Pollard has won the toss and opted to field against Chennai Super Kings.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will bat first after Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss in the 41st match of IPL 2020 at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Pollard is leading the Mumbai-based franchise in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who has been ruled out due to an injury. MI have included Saurabh Tiwary in the lineup as a replacement, marking the only change. CSK have opted to make three changes to the playing 11. Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav and Piyush Chawla have been sidelined, with Narayan Jagadeesan, Imran Tahir and Ruturaj Gaikwad handed an opportunity. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Match 41, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 23, 2020
- 19:12 (IST)LineupsMumbai Indians XI: S Tiwary, Q de Kock, S Yadav, I Kishan, H Pandya, K Pollard, K Pandya, N Coulter-Nile, R Chahar, T Boult, J Bumrah.Chennai Super Kings XI: S Curran, F du Plessis, R Gaikwad, A Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni, R Jadeja, J Hazlewood, D Chahar, I Tahir, S Thakur.
A look at the Playing XI for #CSKvMI#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/V7lHjF1caV— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 23, 2020
- 19:10 (IST)3 changes for CSK as Imran Tahir makes his maiden appearance in IPL 2020Chennai Super Kings have opted to make three changes to the lineup with Shane Watson, Piyush Chawla and Kedar Jadhav sidelined. Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Imran Tahir have been handed opportunities instead.Saurabh Tiwary has replaced Rohit Sharma in the Mumbai Indians lineup, marking the only change.
- 19:02 (IST)Kieron Pollard wins the tossMI skipper Kieron Pollard has won the toss and opted to field against CSK.
Captain Pollard wins the toss and #MumbaiIndians will bowl first against #CSK.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/fiTUBwfxTr— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 23, 2020
- 19:01 (IST)Kieron Pollard to lead Mumbai IndiansKieron Pollard will lead Mumbai Indians instead of Rohit Sharma, who is injured. Rohit suffered a left hamstring strain during the last match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), which he has still not fully recovered from. Massive loss for MI considering the big-hitting which the opener is capable of.
Official statement on Rohit Sharma #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL #CSKvMIhttps://t.co/nCHZI9s76l— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 23, 2020
- 18:52 (IST)Deepak Chahar, MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya seen having a conversationCSK skipper MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar and MI all-rounder Hardik Pandya can be seen having a discussion, before the match. Deepak can also be seen having a bit of fun with Hardik.
What do you reckon is the conversation between @msdhoni, @hardikpandya7 and @deepak_chahar9 ?#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/4D8Riouxbx— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 23, 2020
- 18:49 (IST)On field opponents, off field brothersDeepak Chahar and Rahul Chahar will spare no efforts to outwit each other pretty soon, as CSK take on MI in an exciting match. However, the two brothers are having a great time before the tie starts.
On field opponents, off field brothers #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/rw6qXB3fx0— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 23, 2020
- 18:45 (IST)South African cricketers Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock amongst players to watch out forFaf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock have been top performers for CSK and MI, with sublime performances. While Du Plessis is the Chennai-based franchise's highest run-getter, De Kock has made his presence felt with the bat and behind the stumps.Kieron Pollard and Jasprit Bumrah will be other fine players to watch out for.
- 18:39 (IST)Rohit Sharma faces off against Deepak ChaharRohit Sharma can be unstoppable on his day, considering his ability to smack the ball to all corners of the ground astutely. MS Dhoni will be optimistic of Rohit's early dismissal following a fine spell from Deepak Chahar, who can be very effective. The clash between the top batsman and a sublime bowler, will be fun to watch.
- 18:23 (IST)MS Dhoni vs Rahul Chahar: An interesting face-offMS Dhoni has failed to deliver with the bat at the same level as expected of him, in IPL 2020. Rahul Chahar will look to take advantage of this and account for Dhoni's early dismissal. However, one can certainly expect the veteran to battle it out against the spinner making the face-off an interesting one.
- 18:14 (IST)Top Fantasy PicksQuinton de Kock has been simply sensational lately for the Mumbai Indians (MI), with exceptional performances. De Kock will be a reliable option with the bat, along with some extra points from his tidy wicketkeeping. The South African will be a handy addition to your fantasy side.All-rounders Kieron Pollard and Sam Curran will further be quality options with their ability to smack the ball into the stands, and effective bowling performances.
The stage is set for Match 41 - #CSKvMI— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 23, 2020
Who are you rooting for ?#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/hXLNmcV6Ej