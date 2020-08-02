Mumbai Indians have signed James Pattinson as a replacement for Lasith Malinga for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. A Mumbai Indians release said Malinga has “requested unavailability for this season for personal reasons and to be with family back home in Sri Lanka.” Australian Pattinson, the fast bowler, will join the Mumbai Indians squad in Abu Dhabi. “James is the right fit for us and adds to our pace attack options available at hand especially for the conditions we will play in this season in UAE,” said Akash Ambani, the owner of Mumbai Indians.

“Lasith is a legend and a pillar of MI's strength. There is no denying the fact that we will miss Lasith's cricketing acumen this season. However, we fully understand Lasith's need to be in Sri Lanka with his family during this time,” Ambani added.

Malinga, who turned 37 on Friday, is the highest wicket taker in IPL history with 170 wickets from 122 matches.

He famously bowled Mumbai to a victory in the IPL 2019 final, dismissing Chennai Super Kings' Shardul Thakur off the final ball of the match.

Malinga picked up 16 wickets from 12 matches last season albeit at a high economy rate of 9.76 runs per over.

Mumbai Indians are the only team to have won four IPL titles. They have won the league in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

The 13th season of the IPL gets underway in the UAE from September 19 and the final will be played on November 10.