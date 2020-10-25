IPL 2020, KXIP vs SRH: Preity Zinta's Reaction After Kings XI Punjab's Thrilling Victory Wins Over Internet. Watch
KXIP vs SRH: Preity Zinta was seen cheering the team on from the stands in Dubai as Kings XI Punjab defended the lowest total in this year's IPL on Saturday.
Highlights
Kings XI Punjab beat SunRisers Hyderabad by 12 runs in Dubai
KXIP co-owner Preity Zinta was seen cheering the team from the stands
KXIP defended the lowest total in this year's IPL on Saturday
Kings XI Punjab bowlers came to the party against SunRisers Hyderabad and managed to defend the lowest total in this year's Indian Premier League 2020. Defending a paltry total of 126, Arshdeep Singh and Chris Jordan picked up three wickets apiece to bowl out SRH for 114, handing KXIP a 12-run win on Saturday. After the win, KXIP's co-owner Preity Zinta was seen cheering her franchise from the stands and she blew a kiss to the team that instantly went viral on Twitter.
What a victory this for @lionsdenkxip. Four wins in a row for them.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 24, 2020
They win by 12 runs.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/YuzbILBiAd
After KXIP's win over SRH, IPL's official Twitter handle posted a video of Punjab's celebration and in the video, Preity Zinta can be seen blowing a kiss to the team after they registered their fourth successive win in the ongoing T20 tournament.
Preity Zinta's reactions are the best, always always so fascinating to watch— valar morghulis (@iisakshi) October 24, 2020
"Preity Zinta's reactions are the best, always always so fascinating to watch," a user tweeted.
Preity Zinta's reactions are priceless. pic.twitter.com/qWs55yKqUB— (@NayabPokiri) October 24, 2020
"Preity Zinta's reactions are priceless," another user said.
In the match, SRH skipper David Warner won the toss and invited KXIP to bat.
None of the Punjab batsmen got going except KL Rahul (27) and Nicholas Pooran who remained unbeaten on 32.
Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma and Jason Holder all picked up three wickets each to restrict KXIP to 126/7 from their allotted 20 overs.
Warner and Bairstow got SRH off to a flying start, adding 52 runs in the powerplay.
Ravi Bishnoi removed Warner and then the SRH batting lineup fell like a pack of cards. SRH's innings was folded for 114 in the last over.