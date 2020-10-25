Kings XI Punjab bowlers came to the party against SunRisers Hyderabad and managed to defend the lowest total in this year's Indian Premier League 2020. Defending a paltry total of 126, Arshdeep Singh and Chris Jordan picked up three wickets apiece to bowl out SRH for 114, handing KXIP a 12-run win on Saturday. After the win, KXIP's co-owner Preity Zinta was seen cheering her franchise from the stands and she blew a kiss to the team that instantly went viral on Twitter.

After KXIP's win over SRH, IPL's official Twitter handle posted a video of Punjab's celebration and in the video, Preity Zinta can be seen blowing a kiss to the team after they registered their fourth successive win in the ongoing T20 tournament.

"Preity Zinta's reactions are the best, always always so fascinating to watch," a user tweeted.

"Preity Zinta's reactions are priceless," another user said.

In the match, SRH skipper David Warner won the toss and invited KXIP to bat.

None of the Punjab batsmen got going except KL Rahul (27) and Nicholas Pooran who remained unbeaten on 32.

Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma and Jason Holder all picked up three wickets each to restrict KXIP to 126/7 from their allotted 20 overs.

Warner and Bairstow got SRH off to a flying start, adding 52 runs in the powerplay.

Ravi Bishnoi removed Warner and then the SRH batting lineup fell like a pack of cards. SRH's innings was folded for 114 in the last over.