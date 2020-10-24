KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 Score Live Updates: SunRisers Hyderabad Restrict Kings XI Punjab To 126/7
KXIP vs SRH Live Match Score Updates: SunRisers Hyderabad need 127 runs to win, after restricting Kings XI Punjab to 126/7.
Kings XI Punjab have been restricted to a total of 126 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs, by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The KXIP batsmen failed to make much of an impact against a disciplined SRH bowling attack. Even a big-hitter of Nicholas Pooran's calibre managed to score just 32 runs off 28 deliveries, finishing as the highest run-scorer. Sandeep Sharma, Rashid Khan and Jason Holder accounted for two wickets apiece for SRH. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Match 43 Live Score Updates Between Kings XI Punjab vs SunRisers Hyderabad, Straight From Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Match 43, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 24, 2020
- 21:53 (IST)FOUR!Jonny Bairstow gets a boundary following a knee high full-toss bowled down leg, which the Englishman directs to backward square leg.
- 21:48 (IST)SIX!Second six of the innings for David Warner who waits for the length delivery, pulling the ball over mid-wicket into the stands.
- 21:43 (IST)Shami bowled an expensive opening over11 runs from the opening over of the second innings bowled by Mohammed Shami. marking an expensive start to the chase. SRH 11/0 after 1 over
- 21:41 (IST)SIX!David Warner gets his first six of the innings, waiting for the full pitched delivery bowled outside off, smashing the ball over the extra cover fence.
- 21:36 (IST)Jonny Bairstow and David Warner ready to start the chaseJonny Bairstow and David Warner are ready to start the chase of 127, with Mohammed Shami handed the new ball.
- 21:23 (IST)SRH need 127 runs to winKXIP finish with a paltry total of 126 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs, after being sent in to bat. A superb performance by the SRH bowlers, who have been extremely disciplined.
Innings Break!
Brilliant bowling and outstanding fielding by #SRH helps restrict #KXIP to a total of 126/7 on the board.
SRH need 127 runs to win the game.
Live
- 21:19 (IST)FOUR!Nicholas Pooran gets a fine boundary following a misfield by a diving David Warner who tried to stop the ball, but could not connect with the ball effectively.
- 21:16 (IST)FOUR!Much-needed boundary for Kings XI Punjab as Nicholas Pooran picks the slower ball early, pulling the ball sweetly through square leg.
- 21:15 (IST)WICKET! Murugan Ashwin run out (Vijay Shankar) 4 (4)Murugan Ashwin departs for 4 runs off four balls as he attempts a miscalculated single, after directing the ball right of backward point. Shankar hit the stumps with great precision, with Murugan left struggling at the non-striker's end. Ravi Bishnoi is the next batsman.
- 21:10 (IST)WICKET! Chris Jordan c Khaleel Ahmed b Jason Holder 7 (12)Chris Jordan departs for seven runs off 12 deliveries, following a slower bouncer from Jason Holder which Jordan top-edged to Khaleel Ahmed at short fine. Murugan Ashwin is the new man in.
- 21:00 (IST)KXIP inching closer to the 100-run markKXIP are yet to score a single boundary, after the seventh over which is an indication of the brilliance of the SRH bowlers. The Punjab-based franchise is six runs away from the 100-run mark at the end of 16 overs. KXIP 94/5 after 16 overs
- 20:56 (IST)Rashid Khan finishes his excellent bowling spellRashid Khan has finished his bowling spell of four overs, with 14 runs conceded having picked two wickets. Rashid has certainly saved SRH 15-20 runs with the key dismissal of KL Rahul. KXIP 88/5 after 15 overs
- 20:49 (IST)WICKET! Deepak Hooda st Jonny Bairstow b Rashid Khan 0 (2)Deepak Hooda departs for a duck with KXIP in deep trouble. Hooda failed to get his leg behind the line on time, with Jonny Bairstow taking full advantage having observed the opportunity.
Brilliant from Rashid and smart work by Bairstow. Deepak Hooda departs for a duck.
Live
- 20:45 (IST)WICKET! Glenn Maxwell c David Warner b Sandeep Sharma 12 (13)Glenn Maxwell departs cheaply yet again, with the all-rounder yet to score his first six of the tournament. Maxwell cleared his front leg attempting to hit the ball over long-on, but failed to connect effectively. Deepak Hooda is the next batsman in.
Another one bites the dust. Maxwell is caught by Warner off Sandeep's bowling.
- 20:41 (IST)KXIP struggling to score freelyKXIP have struggled to score at a consistent rate, with the last boundary scored nearly 40 deliveries back. Glenn Maxwell and Nicholas Pooran need to start accelerating soon, if KXIP are to post a defendable total. KXIP 80/3 after 13 overs
- 20:30 (IST)WICKET! KL Rahul b Rashid Khan 27 (27)KL Rahul departs for just 27 after failing to pick a flighted delivery from Rashid Khan, attempting to drive the ball through the off-side in vain. The ball went on to hit the middle stump, bringing Glenn Maxwell to the crease.
Two BIG wickets fall one after the other.
KL Rahul and Chris Gayle depart.
Live
- 20:27 (IST)WICKET! Chris Gayle c David Warner b Jason Holder 20 (20)Chris Gayle departs for 20 runs off 20 deliveries, after hitting the ball straight to David Warner at long-off. Gayle attempted to take advantage of the slow and wide delivery, but failed to time the ball effectively resulting in his dismissal. Nicholas Pooran is the new man in.
- 20:17 (IST)SRH Bowlers Keep KL Rahul, Chris Gayle In CheckThe SRH bowlers have kept big-hitting batsmen KL Rahul and Chris Gayle in check, with some tight bowling which is reflecting on the scoreline with 9 overs completed. KXIP 61/1 after 9 overs
- 20:15 (IST)SRH lose DRS reviewSRH have lost their DRS review, following a failed LBW appeal against Chris Gayle. The ball was shown pitching outside leg, resulting in the review being turned down.
- 20:09 (IST)100 IPL wickets for Sandeep SharmaSandeep Sharma has completed 100 wickets in the IPL, following the dismissal of Mandeep Singh. What a fine milestone.
100 wickets in IPL for Sandeep Sharma
- 20:07 (IST)SIX!Sublime six by Chris Gayle, who pulls the ball over cow corner after opening out his front leg.
- 20:04 (IST)KXIP finish powerplay stronglyKXIP have finished the powerplay with a decent score, having got off to a slow start initially. Gayle has started off strongly, with two boundaries already. KXIP 47/1 after 6 overs
- 20:02 (IST)FOUR!Second boundary of the innings for Chris Gayle, who cuts the ball in between short third man and backward point with excellent timing.
- 20:01 (IST)FOUR!Beautiful boundary by Chris Gayle who times the shot perfectly, drilling the half volley through the covers.
- 19:59 (IST)WICKET! Mandeep Singh c Rashid Khan b Sandeep Sharma 17 (14)Mandeep Singh departs for 17 following a wild hoick. Mandeep mistimed the shot, with Rashid Khan completing the catch running in from deep square leg. Chris Gayle is the new man in.
KXIP lose their first wicket. Sandeep gets his first wicket of the game.
Mandeep Singh departs for 17.
Live
- 19:57 (IST)FOUR!Mandeep Singh gets his first boundary of the innings after attempting a one-kneed shot, which deflected onto the boundary following a spilled catch by Abdul Samad, who ran in from long-on.
- 19:53 (IST)SIX!KL Rahul gets his first six of the innings following a length delivery from Sandeep Sharma. Rahul rocked back, swatting the ball over deep mid-wicket into the stands.
- 19:52 (IST)Mandeep Singh dropped by David WarnerMandeep Singh dropped by David Warner following a high miscue, which the Australian attempted his best to execute a catch off without much success.
- 19:50 (IST)FOUR!A well timed boundary by KL Rahul who clears his front leg, smashing across the line into cow corner.
- 19:46 (IST)Slow start for KXIPKXIP are scoring at a slow pace, with just 13 runs accumulated off the opening three overs of the innings. The openers might look to accelerate in the coming overs. KXIP 13/0 after 3 overs
- 19:40 (IST)FOUR!Opening boundary of the innings for KL Rahul who edges the ball through the empty slip cordon.
- 19:38 (IST)Fine start by Sandeep SharmaSandeep Sharma has ensured a strong start for SunRisers Hyderabad, with just five runs conceded off the opening over of the innings. KXIP 5/0 after 1 over
- 19:30 (IST)Mandeep Singh opens the innings alongside KL RahulMandeep Singh will open the innings with KL Rahul, in the absence of Mayank Agarwal. Mandeep lost his father last night but is featuring for KXIP which is certainly praiseworthy. Sandeep Sharma will bowl the first over.
Lost his father last night, but Mandy's out here to open!
Way to go, Mandy#SaddaPunjab #IPL2020 #KXIP #KXIPvSRH
- 19:08 (IST)LineupsKings XI Punjab XI: KL Rahul, M Singh, C Gayle, N Pooran, G Maxwell, D Hooda, C Jordan, M Ashwin, R Bishnoi, M Shami, A Singh.Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: D Warner, J Bairstow, M Pandey, V Shankar, P Garg, A Samad, J Holder, R Khan, K Ahmed, S Sharma, T Natarajan.
A look at the Playing XI for #KXIPvSRH
- 19:05 (IST)Mayank Agarwal sidelined due to injuryMayank Agarwal and Jimmy Neesham will not feature for Kings XI Punjab, with Mandeep Singh and Chris Jordan handed an opportunity. Mayank got injured in the last game after diving awkwardly, having attempted a quick single.Khaleel Ahmed makes a comeback to the SRH lineup in place of Shahbaz Nadeem.
- 19:02 (IST)David Warner wins the tossSunRisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner has won the toss and opted to field against Kings XI Punjab.
News from Dubai - SRH have won the toss and they will bowl first against KXIP in Match 43 of Dream11IPL.
- 18:54 (IST)Top Fantasy PicksKL Rahul has been a top performer as a fantasy pick so far in IPL 2020, with 770 points. Rahul is an expensive option at 12 credits, but presents a reliable option.Manish Pandey can further be a worthy addition, having smashed an unbeaten 83 against Rajasthan Royals in SRH's previous league match. Mohammed Shami also presents an interesting option, having accounted for wickets at regular intervals.
- 18:48 (IST)Chris Gayle, Manish Pandey amongst players to watch out forManish Pandey roared back to form in SunRisers Hyderabad's previous league match against Rajasthan Royals, smashing the ball to all corners of the ground. Chris Gayle has been extremely entertaining for Kings XI Punjab with his big-hitting.
- 18:35 (IST)Nicholas Pooran takes on Afghan sensation Rashid KhanRashid Khan dismissed Nicholas Pooran in the previous match between the two sides. Rashid registered his best bowling figures against KXIP during the tie, with figures of 3/12. The Windies cricketer will look to make amends tonight, but it certainly wont be easy. That will make the face-off even more interesting.
- 18:26 (IST)Where To Watch Live Telecast, Streaming of KXIP vs SRH match?The KXIP vs SRH match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. Live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar.