Kings XI Punjab have been restricted to a total of 126 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs, by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The KXIP batsmen failed to make much of an impact against a disciplined SRH bowling attack. Even a big-hitter of Nicholas Pooran's calibre managed to score just 32 runs off 28 deliveries, finishing as the highest run-scorer. Sandeep Sharma, Rashid Khan and Jason Holder accounted for two wickets apiece for SRH. (LIVE SCORECARD)

