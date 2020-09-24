IPL 2020 Live Score, KXIP vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bangalore Aim To Continue Winning Form Against Kings XI Punjab
IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Updates: KL Rahul will be aiming for KXIP to bounce back to winning ways against RCB, at the Dubai International Stadium.
After registering a win in their first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 campaign, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). KXIP lost their opening match of the campaign, when they faced Delhi Capitals, courtesy of a Super Over. RCB captain Virat Kohli will be hoping that the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini build on their strong displays from the previous match. Meanwhile, KXIP skipper KL Rahul will be aiming for his team to bounce back after theri Super Over defeat to Delhi Capitals. Eyes will be on Mayank Agarwal, who slammed 89 runs in that defeat. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Live Score Updates Between Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Straight From Dubai International Stadium, UAE
- 18:35 (IST)KL Rahul vs Navdeep Saini - Class vs aggressionKL Rahul is one of the best batsmen in IPL this year. His role in KXIP's unit is important, so is of Navdeep Saini in the RCB unit. Against, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Saini was on top form and will be up against Rahul, who is a classic cricketer. In 68 matches, Rahul has hit 1998 IPL runs at a strike rate of 137.79. Meanwhile, Saini has played 14 IPL matches, and has claimed 13 wickets at an economy of 8.11. Saini might be inexperienced, but he is an aggressive fast bowler, who could cause Rahul plenty of trouble.
- 18:25 (IST)Mohammad Shami vs Virat Kohli - Pace battery vs G.O.A.TKXIP pacer Shami has a huge task at hand, and his main mission will be to get the wicket of RCB and Indian skipper Kohli. Against Delhi Capitals, Shami was on fire. In 178 IPL fixtures, Kohli has slammed 5426 runs at a strike rate of 131.54 which is amazing. Meanwhile, Shami has 43 wickets from 52 matches at an economy of 8.87. A crucial cog in India's bowling unit, Shami could be up for a fantastic battle against Kohli.
- 18:20 (IST)Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers - Head to head
In terms of head to head, KXIP and RCB have played 24 times, with both winning 12 fixtures each. This one could be a closely-fought tie indeed!
- 18:17 (IST)Dean Jones - A man meant for cricketDean Jones was also an excellent batsman of his time. In his test career, he played in 52 Tests, scoring 3,631 runs at an impressive average of 46.55. In ODI format, he scored 6,068 runs at an average if 44.61. After his retirement, he was a popular person in the broadcast fraternity, lending his voice for commentary.
#DeanJones played many memorable knocks for Australia but his double hundred against India in the scorching heat of Chennai remains one of his besthttps://t.co/MWcdWmHrtO— CricketNDTV (@CricketNDTV) September 24, 2020
- 18:14 (IST)Rest in peace Dean JonesBefore we go into the proceeding, it is worth noting that former Australian cricketer Dean Jones died in Mumbai on Thursday after suffering a heart attack. He was 59. He was in India as a commentator for the IPL, and it is also understood that Brett Lee, tried to give him CPR but was unsuccessful. Today morning, Jones had breakfast with the Aussie pacer and Nikhil Chopra.
Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones dies of heart attackhttps://t.co/33xuCQyTNL— CricketNDTV (@CricketNDTV) September 24, 2020
- 18:04 (IST)Hello and welcome everyone!!Hello and welcome everyone to today's coverage of the live IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Its going to be an exciting encounter, with KL Rahul hoping to bring KXIP back to winning ways. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli will be aiming to build on the win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).