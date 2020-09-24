After registering a win in their first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 campaign, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). KXIP lost their opening match of the campaign, when they faced Delhi Capitals, courtesy of a Super Over. RCB captain Virat Kohli will be hoping that the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini build on their strong displays from the previous match. Meanwhile, KXIP skipper KL Rahul will be aiming for his team to bounce back after theri Super Over defeat to Delhi Capitals. Eyes will be on Mayank Agarwal, who slammed 89 runs in that defeat. (LIVE SCORECARD)

