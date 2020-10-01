KXIP vs MI IPL 2020 Match Live Updates: Kings XI Punjab Win Toss, Opt To Field Against Mumbai Indians
IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score Updates: Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul has won the toss and opted to field.
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper KL Rahul has won the toss and opted to field against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 13th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Thursday. KXIP have brought in all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham as replacement for Murugan Ashwin, marking the only change from the lineup that suffered defeat by a margin of four wickets against Rajasthan Royals (RR). MI have chosen the same team which was defeated in a super over against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Live Score Between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Match 13, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 01, 2020
- 19:07 (IST)Kings XI Punjab opt for one change as Chris Gayle continues to warm the benchKings XI Punjab have replaced Murugan Ashwin with Krishnappa Gowtham, marking the only change in the lineups of both teams from the previous encounter.Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Nair, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi.Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
Ro's retained the same XI for tonight's big game
- 19:02 (IST)Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul wins tossKings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul has won the toss and opted to field.
- 19:00 (IST)Hardik Pandya reunites with KL RahulGood friends Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul reunite ahead of the clash between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab. Who will get the better of the other?
That reunion
- 18:54 (IST)Beautiful view of a big groundThe ground looks beautiful. It will be interesting to see whether the captain winning the toss opts to bat or chase, considering the size.
Our for tonight!
What should we opt for if we win the toss?
- 18:51 (IST)10 minutes left for the tossOnly 10 minutes left for the toss to take place. Will Chris Gayle get an opportunity or will KXIP continue to sideline him? Will Nathan Coulter Nile get an opportunity in the matchday lineup?
- 18:43 (IST)KXIP enjoy support from a young fanKings XI Punjab (KXIP) enjoy support from a very young fan, who seems quite enthusiastic and confident about the team's prospects.
The cutest thing you'll see today!
- 18:41 (IST)Jasprit Bumrah sports a smile ahead of KXIP clashJasprit Bumrah can be seen smiling and interacting with members of the opposition.
How excited are you about this fixture ?
- 18:31 (IST)Can Rohit Sharma get the better of Team India teammate Mohammed Shami?The clash between Rohit Sharma and Team India teammate Mohammed Shami will be one to watch out for, with both players capable of emerging as match-winners on their day.
- 18:27 (IST)MI players off to the Sheikh Zayed Cricket StadiumThe Mumbai Indians players can be seen making their way down to the team bus, with not much time left for an exciting clash against Kings XI Punjab.
We're off to the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium for #KXIPvMI!
- 18:17 (IST)Can Mayank Agarwal maintain his good form against Jasprit Bumrah?Agarwal has scored 221 runs in three matches in IPL 2020 with one century and a fifty, at a strike rate of 170.00. Can he continue scoring in such an impressive manner against Jasprit Bumrah, who is capable of winning matches singlehandedly on his day.
- 18:12 (IST)MI enjoy slender advantage over KXIP in terms of head to headMumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab have faced each other 24 times in the IPL. MI have won 13 times with KXIP notching 11 wins.
- 18:07 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 13th match of IPL 2020. Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI), with both teams suffering a defeat in their previous league match.