Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper KL Rahul has won the toss and opted to field against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 13th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Thursday. KXIP have brought in all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham as replacement for Murugan Ashwin, marking the only change from the lineup that suffered defeat by a margin of four wickets against Rajasthan Royals (RR). MI have chosen the same team which was defeated in a super over against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2020 Live Score Between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi