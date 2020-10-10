With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 gaining full momentum, Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium will host Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 24th fixture of the season. The KL Rahul-led team are currently bottom in the eight-team table, with KKR on fourth spot. KXIP have won only one match and lost five fixtures, while KKR have won three and lost two. Despite being unable to win matches, KXIP have made their presence felt in the race for the Orange and Purple Caps. KL Rahul currently has the Orange Cap, meanwhile Mohammed Shami is fifth in the Purple Cap list.

When is the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match?

The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match will take place on October 10, Saturday.

What time will the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match begin?

The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

How do I watch live streaming of the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match?

The live streaming of the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on sports.ndtv.com

Which TV channels will broadcast the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match?

The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where will the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match be played?

Promoted

The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2020 match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)