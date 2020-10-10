Mohammed Shami led from front as Kings XI Punjab bowlers pushed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on the backfoot, restricting them to 25/2 in the powerplay. After opting to bat, KKR found it tough against KXIP new ball bowlers Shami and Arshdeep Singh, who bowled tight lines and caused them a lot of trouble. Shami cleaned up Rahul Tripathi to give Kings XI Punjab the first breakthrough. KKR suffered another major blow as a mix-up in the very next over sent Nitish Rana packing after both him and Shubman Gill ended up at the same end. Young medium pacer Arshdeep Singh was the most economical among the lot, conceding just two runs in his two-over spell in the first six overs. Earlier, KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik won the toss and opted to bat. Both sides made one change to their playing XI, with KXIP bringing Chris Jordan in place of injured Sheldon Cottrell, while KKR resting Shivam Mavi to make way for Prasidh Krishna. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2020 Match 24 Live Updates of Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Straight From Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi