IPL 2020 LIVE Score, KXIP vs KKR Today's Match Live Updates: Ravi Bishnoi Gets Eoin Morgan To Put KXIP On Top vs KKR
KXIP vs KKR IPL Live Score 2020, Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Mohammed Shami led from front as Kings XI Punjab bowlers pushed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on the backfoot, restricting them to 25/2 in the powerplay.
Mohammed Shami led from front as Kings XI Punjab bowlers pushed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on the backfoot, restricting them to 25/2 in the powerplay. After opting to bat, KKR found it tough against KXIP new ball bowlers Shami and Arshdeep Singh, who bowled tight lines and caused them a lot of trouble. Shami cleaned up Rahul Tripathi to give Kings XI Punjab the first breakthrough. KKR suffered another major blow as a mix-up in the very next over sent Nitish Rana packing after both him and Shubman Gill ended up at the same end. Young medium pacer Arshdeep Singh was the most economical among the lot, conceding just two runs in his two-over spell in the first six overs. Earlier, KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik won the toss and opted to bat. Both sides made one change to their playing XI, with KXIP bringing Chris Jordan in place of injured Sheldon Cottrell, while KKR resting Shivam Mavi to make way for Prasidh Krishna. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Match 24 Live Updates of Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Straight From Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Match 24, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 10, 2020
- 16:32 (IST)FOUR!A short and wide delivery from Mujeeb Ur Rahman is driven nicely by Shubman Gill and the teh exquisite timing on the shot helped it beat fielder in the deep.
- 16:30 (IST)WICKET! Morgan c Maxwell b Bishnoi!Ravi Bishnoi gets the better of England skipper Eoin Morgan, who wanted to hit over the short off-side boundary but the bat mistimed it completely. He departs after scoring 24 off 23 balls.
- 16:27 (IST)Expensive Mujeeb!Both KKR players have targeted KXIP mystery spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman, collecting 24 runs off his first two overs.
- 16:24 (IST)SIX!A flighted delivery from Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Eoin Morgan sends it over midwicket fence for a six.
- 16:23 (IST)50 up for KKR!Shubman Gill cuts the short and wide ball from Mujeeb towards point and take a quick single, bringing up 50 on board for KKR.
- 16:20 (IST)KKR 49/2 after 9 overs!Kolkata Knight Riders are certainly on the backfoot having only managed 49 runs in nine overs. However they need to focus on building a partnership and Eoin Morgan and Shubman Gill hold key for them.
- 16:14 (IST)FOUR!Eoin Morgan does what he does best -- play unorthodox cricket shots to great effect. Morgan reverse sweeps it nicely in the gap, ball beats the deep backward point fielder and runs away to the fence.
- 16:02 (IST)FOUR!Mohammed Shami bowls a half-tracker, which doesn't bounce enough allowing Eoin Morgan to cover the bounce and he pulls it nicely along the ground for his first boundary. With that he also gets off the mark.
- 15:59 (IST)FOUR!Chris Jordan errs in his line and Shubman Gill makes most of it as he plays it nicely towards square leg to collect his second boundary of the innings.
- 15:53 (IST)WICKET! Mix-up costs runout!A mix-up between Shubman Gill and Nitish rana has cost KKR another wicket. There was no communication between both the batsmen and they both ended up at the one end. Nicholas Poorna had all the time in the world to walk up to the stumps and dislodge the bails himself.
A mix-up out there in the middle as Rana and Gill both end up on the same side.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 10, 2020
Rana has to depart.
Live - https://t.co/1hhn0mYJ1t #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/empFMc4EON
- 15:46 (IST)WICKET! Rahul Tripathi b Shami 4 (10)!Mohammed Shami breaches the gap between Rahul Tripathi's bat and pad and sends the timber flying in the air to give his side first breakthrough. Tripathi was not looking comfortable during his short stay at the crease.
@MdShami11 | #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/aKtKDjkPHD— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 10, 2020
- 15:43 (IST)FOUR!Mohammed Shami drops it way too short and Rahul Tripathi was ready for it and pulls it away nicely for second boundary of the innings.
- 15:41 (IST)Maiden Over!An eventful over from Arshdeep Singh finally comes to an end. A brilliant start from the young medium pacer as he asked several questions of Rahul Tripathi, not allowing him to free his arms. This was only the sixth maiden over in this year's IPL.
- 15:37 (IST)Edge... fell short of keeper!Arshdeep Singh gets the ball to move away from Rahul Tripathi, ball takes the bottom edge but fell just in front of the wicket-keeper.
- 15:36 (IST)Arshdeep Singh into the attack!Young Arshdeep Singh will share the new ball duties for Kings XI Punjab.
- 15:34 (IST)FOUR!Mohammed Shami drifts on the pads and Shubman Gill uses his wrists perfectly to beat the square leg fielder and collect the first boundary of the match.
- 15:32 (IST)KKR off the mark with a leg bye!Mohammed Shami pitches the ball on the middle and leg stump, Rahul Triptahi missed the flick but completes a leg bye to open the scoring for his side.
- 15:29 (IST)Here we go!Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi are out in the middle to open the batting for KKR, while Mohammed Shami has the ball in hand and will start the proceedings for KXIP.
- 15:06 (IST)KKR also make one change!Kolkata Knight Riders have made one change to their side with young Shivam Mavi making way for Prasidh Krishna.Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk/capt), Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.
A look at the Playing XI for #KXIPvKKR #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/99r7BAiXfw— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 10, 2020
- 15:04 (IST)No Chris Gayle for KXIP!No Chris Gayle for Kings XI Punjab as Glenn Maxwell retains his place in the playing XI. KL Rahul's side have made one change with Chris Jordan coming in place of injured Sheldon Cottrell.Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): KL Rahul (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Simran Singh (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
- 15:02 (IST)Toss Time! KKR to bat!Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik won the toss and elected to bat against Kings XI Punjab.
#KKR have won the toss and they will bat first against #KXIP.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/J2C8tF6TQH— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 10, 2020
- 14:59 (IST)Chris Gayle expected to play!After a series of disappointing performances, good news for Kings XI Punjab fans is thhat 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle is expected to be back in the playing XI, after missing the last match due to food poisoning. In all likelihood he will replace Glenn Maxwell in the side.
- 14:54 (IST)KKR have the edge over KXIP!KKR and KXIP have faced each other 25 times and Kolkata Knight Riders have come out on top 17 times.
- 14:09 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 24 between Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders from Abu Dhabi.