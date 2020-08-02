Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) batsman Mayank Agarwal and fielding coach Jonty Rhodes swapped roles during a training session, as visible in a video shared by the franchise's official Twitter handle. KXIP reacted with surprise as many would have at the sight of Agarwal handing out catches to Rhodes, who is considered one of the greatest fielders in the history of the game. "Is that.....is that @mayankcricket coaching @JontyRhodes8?! #SaddaPunjab #Dream11IPL," read the caption on the Tweet. The video begins with Agarwal shown holding a bat in one hand, wearing a baseball glove on the other.

"Come on youngster, you are better than that," he says before handing out a low catch to Rhodes, who completes it confidently before throwing the ball back.

Agarwal also gave his inputs to Jonty Rhodes on his foot movement. "Come on Jonty. Feet....feet can be better," the KXIP batsman said.

Agarwal is training along with his KXIP teammates for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). IPL 2020 will begin on September 19, with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opening match.

The Punjab-based franchise is yet to win the tournament over 12 editions, with their entry in the final during the 2014 season the closest they have come so far in this pursuit.

Kings XI Punjab will play their first match on September 20, against Delhi Capitals.

During IPL 2019, DC missed out on a berth in the finals after losing to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the playoffs by six wickets.