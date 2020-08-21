Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya shared a picture on social media with his brother Hardik Pandya in which both of them can be seen wearing PPE kits. In their "new travel kit", Hardik and Krunal looked all set to leave for the UAE to participate in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Krunal in the caption of his tweet wrote, "We're getting used to our new travel kit. UAE, here we come". This year's IPL matches will be played across three venues in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

The official Twitter account of Mumbai Indians also posted a picture of the team members wearing PPE kits as they travel for the IPL. They captioned the post and wrote, "Two points to those who can guess all members of our #OneFamily present in this frame!".

Hardik Pandya made his IPL debut for the Mumbai team back in 2015. Whereas, Krunal debuted a year later in 2016 for the Mumbai Indians as well. Both players have been an important part of the team led by Rohit Sharma.

Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab were the first teams to reach the UAE on Thursday. It is expected that Chennai Super Kings will also be leaving for the UAE on Friday.

This year's IPL will begin from September 19 and the final of the tournament will be played on November 10. All players that are going to take part in the cash-rich league will be staying in a bio-secure bubble for the entire duration of the tournament.