Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Tossed up outside off, Mann looks to sweep but does not get hold of it.
9.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mann is getting into the act now. Shortish and outside off, Mann lifts it over covers for a boundary.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball on middle, tapped back to the bowler.
9.3 overs (1 Run) This time he works it on the off side for one.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliantly placed there. Short and width on offer outside off, Kohli cuts it finely past point for a boundary.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Full toss outside off, Kohli drives but finds cover.
DRINKS! Bangalore need 31 off 66 balls and are cruising to a big victory. Kolkata will take heart with the fact that they have managed to get two wickets. They will try and make these next 31 runs as difficult as possible.
8.6 overs (1 Run) An easy single for Virat Kohli to end the over. Back of a length ball, slow, outside off, Kohli waits and guides it towards third man and gets to the other end. After 9 overs, Bangalore are 54/2, needing 31 runs in 66 balls.
8.5 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, tapped towards backward square leg for a run.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliantly played. Length ball outside off, 140 kph, Mann drives it on the up, through covers and gets a boundary. 50 up for Bangalore and they are closing in on the target now.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Shortish ball on the body, Mann jumps and keeps it out on the leg side.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle and leg, clipped to Morgan at short mid-wicket.
8.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Mann looks to drive but gets it off the inner half onto his pads.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, tossed up, worked on the off side for a dot.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball on middle and off, defended to the leg side.
7.4 overs (0 Run) In the air.... but did not carry. A googly on off, Kohli lunges forward and hits it uppishly back to the bowler. Luckily for him, it went on a bounce to Chakravarthy. Needs to be careful here, Kohli.
7.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, tucked to square leg for one.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Lands on off and comes in towards middle, Mann dabs it to cover-point and looks for one but his skipper sends him back.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, Kohli leans in and drives it through mid off for a single.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, defensively nudged towards cover.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, defended to the on side.
Will the Bangalore skipper walk out to bat now? Yes, Virat Kohli walks out to the middle now.
6.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! There is the second wicket. He was looking good at 25 runs off 17 balls. Length ball on the body, Mann taps it towards square leg. Padikkal wants one and rushes in from the other end. Mann says no after taking a couple of steps. Padikkal though does not stop, keeps running. He literally gets to the other end and it is too late for him to turn back. Pat Cummins who collected the ball at square leg runs to the bowler's end and effects the run out with ease.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, defended back to the bowler.
Gurkeerat Singh Mann walks out to bat at No. 3.
6.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! And Kolkata finally have a wicket. Finch was coming down earlier, this time stays in his crease but gets a soft outside edge. Good length ball around off, Finch looks to drive but it was a bit too close to do so. Ends up inducing a soft outside edge. It goes to Karthik to the keeper's right. Easy catch though and Karthik is never going to miss those.
6.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slips one down the leg side, Finch looked to work that over fine leg but misses. Wided.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around off, nudged towards point for a single.
Lockie Ferguson into the attack now. Can he do something for his side, like the last game?
5.6 overs (0 Run) 7 from the over and the Powerplay is done. Full ball on off and middle, Finch comes on the front foot and blocks it out on the off side. Bangalore are 44/0 after 6 overs and need 41 runs in 84 balls.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Full and well outside off, Finch strokes it well but straight to the man at cover-point.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Around off, fullish, bunted down to the left of mid on for one.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beats the fielder and Padikkal gets a boundary. Short and outside off, Padikkal cuts it. Backward point moves to his left and dives to contain it. But the ball goes through him for a boundary.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, Finch works it to short fine leg. Says yes to a quick single and gets it.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, knocked to square leg for a single.
