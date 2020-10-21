Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Morgan strokes but finds the man at cover.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off on a length, left alone.
4.4 overs (0 Run) This is tapped to point for a dot.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Yorker outside off, Morgan looked to jam it out but misses. A feeble appeal from de Villiers for a caught behind but to no avail.
4.2 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Umpire's call saves Karthik here. Full length ball on middle and off, Karthik looks to defend but ends up getting hit on the pads. It goes to the off side off the deflection. Bangalore and Morris appeal but the umpire was not interested. Kohli takes it upstairs after consulting Morris. But umpire's call and hence Karthik survives. A leg bye taken as the ball went to the off side.
Morris wants to review that and Kohli obliges. It is for a LBW against Karthik. No bat, so Ball Tracker coming up. UMPIRE'S CALL. The review is retained though.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Morris finding some swing now. Full and swinging in towards middle, Karthik blocks it out to the on side.
Chris Morris is back in the attack now.
3.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to finish. Outside off on a fullish length, cut to point.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Short ball, Morgan pulls but finds Chahal at square leg.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Morgan looks to cut but ends up chopping it back on the surface. Are we in for an early finish to this innings here? Looks so, so far.
Who will walk out to bat now? The skipper, Eoin Morgan, walks out to the middle now.
3.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! One more for Bangalore, one more for Mohammed Siraj. He is on fire today. Full and outside off, again, a hint of away movement. Banton looks to drive but ends up inducing an outside edge. It goes just to the right of de Villiers at an easy catchable height. The keeper takes it with ease.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven to wide mid off.
3.1 overs (1 Run) An appeal for LBW but not given. Going down leg side. Full and on the pads, Karthik misses his flick. It hits his pads and goes to the leg side. Siraj and Bangalore appeal but to no avail. A leg bye sneaked in.
2.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Good shot this. Short ball, Banton swivels and pulls. Sends this over the deep square leg fence.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Near chop-on! Full and outside off, Banton looks to play it on the off side but ends up chopping it back on the surface. Luckily for him, it rolled over to the off side and not back on the stumps.
2.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! On a length outside off, Banton looks to drive but misses it completely. Bangalore bowlers are completely dominating Kolkata here.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot. Full ball around off, Banton drives it beautifully to the right of the bowler, to the long on boundary.
Who will walk out to bat now? Dinesh Karthik comes to the middle now.
2.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! What is happening in the Kolkata camp here? Is there a party planned or what? Why are they falling like ninepins here? Length ball outside off, Gill looks to pull but he ends up getting a top edge. It goes high in the air towards short mid-wicket. Kohli had stationed Morris there, one of the safest fielders. Morris gets under the ball and takes it with ease.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, Gill looks to drive it on the off side but it comes off the inner half towards mid on.
Navdeep Saini to bowl now.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Maiden over and 2 wickets. Wow! Shortish length ball on top of the stumps, Banton defends it out on the off side.
1.5 overs (0 Run) The hat-trick ball is played out safely by Banton. He taps the full length ball back to the bowler.
Who will walk out to bat now? Tom Banton it is.
1.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! What a start this is for Bangalore. Mohammed Siraj is on a hat-trick now. Full and around off, again, a hint of movement, this time it comes in towards off. Rana looks to play at it but is all over it. Misses and the stumps are shattered. What a start for Kohli's men. This is why Siraj was brought in for this game as well.
Who will walk out to bat now? Right, Nitish Rana it is.
1.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Edged and taken safely. Mohammed Siraj fetches the breakthrough for Bangalore. Fullish and outside off, hint of away movement as well. Tripathi looked to steer that towards third man but he ends up getting an outside edge which goes to the right of the keeper. De Villiers moves that side and takes it easily.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, Tripathi opens the face of his bat and guides this to cover-point. Says no to a run.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Full on off and middle, defended onto the pitch.
Who will bowl from the other end? Mohammed Siraj it is. A very high economy rate for him, primarily because he has bowled a lot in Bangalore.
0.6 over (0 Run) BEATEN! Just three from the first over. Good length ball outside off, Gill looks to play at it but misses.
0.5 over (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Gill mistimes his pull to the right of mid on. No timing there at all.
0.4 over (1 Run) Full on the pads, Tripathi glances it to fine leg and gets off the mark as well.
0.3 over (0 Run) Full and on off, Tripathi drives it to cover and says no to his partner for the run.
0.2 over (1 Run) Gill is underway. Full on the pads, Gill flicks it to fine leg and takes a single.
0.2 over (1 Run) WIDE! Fires a fuller ball down the leg side, Gill lets it be.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts off with a very full ball around off, a hint of shape away. Gill blocks it towards mid on.
We are all set to begin then! The Bangalore players are in a huddle near the boundary lines. Some words of wisdom from their skipper, Virat Kohli. Kolkata's openers, Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi are making their way out to the middle. Done with the huddle, the Bangalore players take their positions on the field now. The Kolkata openers need to get off to a good start to put their side in a favourable position. Chris Morris with the ball for Bangalore. Here we go then...
Bangalore (Playing XI) - Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj (IN FOR SHAHBAZ AHMED), Yuzvendra Chahal.
Kolkata (Playing XI) - Shubman Gill, Tom Banton (IN FOR ANDRE RUSSELL), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Eoin Morgan (C), Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna (IN FOR SHIVAM MAVI), Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy.
Virat Kohli, Bangalore's skipper, says that they would have batted first as well, had they won the toss. States that it looks a good wicket like Morgan said. Kohli says that on your day, any team should play good cricket. It is all about executing the plans well. On the changes, Kohli says that Shahbaz Ahmed goes out and Mohammed Siraj comes in for him.
Eoin Morgan, Kolkata's skipper, says they will bat first as the wicket looks good. States that there has been continued improvement in their camp since the last game. Wickets slowing down has made it a bit challenging. On the changes, Morgan informs that Banton and Prasidh come in for Russell and Mavi.
TOSS - Toss time in Abu Dhabi for Match 39 as both the captains are out in the middle. The referee gives the coin some air. It lands in Kolkata's favour. THEY WILL BAT!
Pitch Report - JP Duminy is out in the middle for the Pitch Report. It is a fresh surface, he says. Daren Ganga is the other pitch analyst. He states that there will be an appreciable bounce in this game, especially during the Powerplay overs. Ganga further says that the short ball can prove to be lethal and adds that there will be minimal turn on the surface. There is little bit of grass on the deck, Ganga says. Due to the minimal turn, Ganga states that the spinners need to do more and try and mix things up.
Kolkata would not have forgotten that scar that easily. Passing flashes of the same would have certainly come to their mind, entering into this game. And Morgan's men would be looking for revenge. What's the update on Narine? Will Russell be able to play today? Will Ferguson feature in the team as well? The oldest rivalry in the League, plenty of stakes on the plate. So, stick around as we bring you the toss and team updates shortly...
Bangalore, well, they have almost sealed a berth for the playoffs stage. They have been fantastic with the bat and with Morris coming into the team, their bowling, especially at the death, has improved by leaps and bounds. That said, they did have a walk in the park the last time they played against Kolkata. But will it be the same this time?
Hello and welcome to Match 39 of the League. Phew, time flies. We are nearing the business end of the tournament and can hardly believe that we have come this far, this fast. Anyway, to business, Kohli's men locking horns against Morgan's. Should be an absorbing game.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.3 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders are 16/4. The live updates of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.