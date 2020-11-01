Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle and leg, flicked to deep square leg for a single.
9.5 overs (2 Runs) Short ball, swivels and pulls it to deep square leg. A couple.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SHOT! Full ball down the leg side, Jos the Boss had moved down the leg side. He picks it up and lifts it over mid off.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, stroked to cover.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Good length and outside off, driven down to mid off for one.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball around off, defended back onto the pitch.
DRINKS! What an amazing bowling display this has been from Kolkata so far! They have sent half the Rajasthan side back in the pavilion. The most expensive buy of the season, Pat Cummins, was brilliant with the new ball and instrumental as 4 out of 5 have been his victims. Rajasthan need 126 off 66 balls and though they have lost half their side, they have Buttler and miracle man, Tewatia out in the middle. Can Buttler and Tewatia turn this around or will Kolkata dominate the remaining of the innings as well?
8.6 overs (1 Run) Flat and on middle and leg, clipped to long on. Just the single. The Men in Pink still need 126 runs in 66 balls.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is nudged through the backward point region for a single.
8.4 overs (2 Runs) Flatter on off and middle, clipped to deep mid-wicket for couple.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off and middle, driven down to mid off.
8.2 overs (0 Run) This is pushed to cover for a dot.
8.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! He has hit it and Buttler gets a six. Full and on off and middle, Jos Buttler goes back and lofts it mightily over long on.
7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That's going to be a boundary. Full and outside off, Rahul clears his front leg and powers it over covers for a boundary.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched to cover.
7.4 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, Tewatia looks to launch it over the covers but gets a top edge. It falls safely and in between the three fielder behind square on the off side. They take a single and then go for the second. The throw comes to the striker's end but it is not a direct hit. Had that happened, it could have been close.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish on the pads, Jos looks to pull but misses. It comes off his pads towards short fine leg and they take a leg bye.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played. Short ball, Jos the Boss comes down the pitch a little and pulls it handsomely to the deep square leg boundary.
7.1 overs (0 Run) On the body, Buttler looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the body.
Kamlesh Nagarkoti is on now.
6.6 overs (0 Run) This time he goes for the reverse sweep. Connects well but it is straight to Rana at backward point.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Tewatia looks to work it on the off side but ends up pushing it back to the bowler off the inner half of his bat.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Leading edge but safe. Tosses this around off, Jos looks to flick but gets a safe leading edge towards cover-point for a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off and middle, tucked to wide long on for a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle and leg, clipped to mid on for a run.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched to the left of sweeper cover for one.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Flat and outside off, stroked to cover-point for a quick single.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker one on middle, bunted down to long on for one.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Tewatia looks to defend but gets it off the inner half. It goes to square leg and Rajasthan sneak in a single.
5.3 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side around off, Rahul nudges it to cover.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Flat and quick on off and middle, hurriedly defended to the on side.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, tucked to the leg side for a single.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.4 overs, Rajasthan Royals, chasing a target of 192, are 80/6. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2020 today match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. Everything related to Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals live score. Do check for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.