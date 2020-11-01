Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length delivery on off. Morgan dabs it towards backward point and shouts a loud no. 10 off the over. Kolkata are 84/3 at the halfway stage of the innings.
9.5 overs (2 Runs) Now cuts it in front of square on the off side for a brace.
9.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Morgan has been susceptible against short ball but Tyagi does not have the pace of Archer. Morgan expected a short one and was quick to get on his back foot and swivel his pull over the fine leg fence for a biggie.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length delivery outside off, Morgan hops and cuts but finds point inside the circle.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Tripathi drives it on the up to the right of sweeper cover for a run. Rahul wanted two but seeing it go to substitute Miller, Morgan was quick to squash that idea.
9.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Morgan flicks it to the on side for one.
Eoin Morgan walks out to the middle now.
8.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Ben Stokes is as solid a fielder as one can get. The Narine experiment fails again for Kolkata. Tossed up on off and middle, it was the googly. Narine does not read that well. He looks to slam that on the leg side and hits it against the spin. It went high in the air towards wide long on. Stokes gets under it and takes it comfortably.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed to cover-point.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and well outside off, Tripathi stretches out and taps it on the off side for a single.
DRINKS! Kolkata have lost two wickets, Shubman Gill earlier, just what they did not want, heading into a break. Gill was looking good and departed unfortunately at a crux. Now, Tripathi is well set in the middle and it is important for Kolkata not to lose the momentum that they have gained so far. They need to be more careful, after the break, especially. Sunil Narine comes out to bat now.
8.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Shubman Gill did not hit it well at all. Just not what Kolkata wanted. Floated on off, Gill goes for the sweep shot. However, he hits it uppishly. He gets it off the bottom edge. It goes sky-high near deep mid-wicket. Jos Buttler runs to his right, gets under it and takes it.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a single.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the air but away from the fielder. Short ball outside off, Tripathi goes back and cuts it to the right of point. It was well to the left of sweeper cover as well. And hence a boundary results.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, stroked down to long on for a single.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Short ball, Tripathi looked to guide that over the keeper's head, towards third man. But he fails to connect.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched to sweeper cover this time. One run.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched to deep point for a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) On a length around off, stroked in front of point. A single.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Shubman looks to hit it but misses.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter around off, driven to Smith at cover.
6.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! High, high and handsome. Tossed up on off and middle, Tripathi powers it mightily over long on.
6.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Tripathi looks to play at it but misses.
6.4 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Nobody from Rajasthan was greatly excited there. Tossed up around off, the legbreak. It pitches and spins away. Tripathi looks to play at it but misses. Sanju Samson collects it and whips the bails off, appeals for the stumping. The square leg umpire takes it upstairs. One replay is enough to confirm that the foot was inside the line as the stumping was effected.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle and leg, tucked to the leg side for a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Excellent fielding from Stokes there. Full and around off, Tripathi goes over covers. It is to the left of Stokes, who was at long off. Stokes rushes in and fields that. Keeps it to just one. Would have been a boundary otherwise.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, pushed back to the bowler.
Rahul Tewatia into the attack now.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice, nice, nice. Full and down the leg side, Shubman helps it by closing the face of his bat to flick it wide of the man at short fine leg for a boundary. End of the Powerplay and Kolkata are 55/1.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Follows the batsman down the leg side with a good length ball on the pads, Rahul looks to flick but misses. It comes off his pads to the on side. Leg bye taken.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball around off, driven to mid off for a quick single. 50 up already for Kolkata. Chiefly due to that 17-run over by Shreyas earlier.
5.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Tripathi looks to tuck it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the pads. It rolls over to short fine leg and they take a single.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant. Tripathi moves to the leg side, Varun follows with a knuckle ball. Gave Tripathi enough time to cut this in between cover-point and point.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Lands it on off and gets it to seam into middle and leg, tucked to mid on for a run.
