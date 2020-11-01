Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right then, the last of double header action this league season ends then. Earlier, Chennai beat Punjab and both teams are now flying back to India. While in game 54, Kolkata reduced Rajasthan to pulp. The latter is also out of contention for the playoffs spot now. Kolkata is still alive, courtesy the 60-run win but they must wait, need to reiterate, THEY MUST WAIT! We will only get to know later on, if they can qualify. Meanwhile, the action continues on Monday, 2nd November 2020, with Delhi taking on Bangalore. The winner of that clash secures the other berth in the top 2, alongside Mumbai. The action for Match 55 begins at 1800 Local (1400 GMT0 but our build-up begins well in advance. Tune in for that and till then, take care and goodnight!
No prizes for guessing who is the Man of the Match. It is Pat Cummins. Admits that it was not a very great start for him. He did not look too forward when bowling. On his favourite ball, Cummins says it is top of the stumps, around off. Says that he likes to put most of his balls in that area. In T20 cricket, Pat says that some days one bowls well and some days they don't. Is happy that a couple of wickets have come. The longer the tournament has progressed, the better he has bowled, Cummins says.
Eoin Morgan, THE WINNING CAPTAIN, says that the score they got was around a par score. Adds that all his batsmen felt that it was a really good score. Feels that to post that big of a score even with wickets falling, Morgan says he is amazed. States that Kolkata knew that dew would come in later on, in the evening. Having spent time out in the middle, he says that the hard and good length balls work well. States that Cummins set the tone. Says that winning the game was about taking the wickets. Adds that Rajasthan have many world-class players on their side and it was important to take them out. Says that Rajasthan are a fantastic side as are the majority of the teams today. Adds that Kolkata cannot do anything beyond what they did today. He says that beyond this everything is left to god.
Stay tuned for the presentation.
Andre Russell is up for a chat. Says that it is good to be back and be amongst the runs as well. Says that he had a tough rehab. Is priviliged to be back and running around. He says that he would have been out for a long time but for Kolkata's doctors and the management, he is up and running and was able to feature in this game. Says that he does not want to disturb the healing process and force himself to bowl. On his wicket, him getting caught, Russell admits that he knew he stroked it straight to the fielder. Is happy that the team got these 2 crucial points. Says that he loves following cricket and watches every game. States that the middle overs is normally where he bats so he watches and sees what everyone does there.
Steven Smith, Rajasthan's captain, says that the wicket was probably around 180. Losing 4 wickets in the Powerplay, it was always going to be tough from there. Says that Pat Cummins bowled nice lengths. Adds that the first over, Rajasthan got off to a flier but then kept losing wickets later on. Says that some batters did not take responsibility throughout the tournament. Says though that there are a couple of positives that Rajasthan have unearthed - Jofra Archer and Rahul Tewatia. Smith says that the latter bowled really well throughout the tournament. Smith agrees that every side in this tournament is tough. Says that it is a disappointing day for Rajasthan to bow out. Adds that it has been great. Congratulates the organizers for putting up a wonderful show in Dubai. States that many in India are going through tough times and hopes that the players could do their bit to entertain them.
Earlier in the evening, Kolkata managed to reach 191, thanks to their captain, Morgan! His superb 68 off 35 did not just steady the sinking ship but also took them to a winning total. Tewatia was the star with the ball for the side from Pink City as he finished with a 3-fer. That though was not enough to keep Kolkata to a chasable total.
Excellent bowling performance from Kolkata. Cometh the hour, cometh the man! That is what their most expensive buy did. He delivered at the most crucial stage for his side. His 4-fer set his side up for the win. Mavi and the impressive Chakravarthy built on it with 2 wickets each. Nagarkotti got one as well. This ensured Rajasthan never recovered.
Chasing 192, Rajasthan looked like they would be able to chase it for just 13 balls. They lost Uthappa in the first over Stokes followed soon. That set the precedent for the evening. Wickets fell in clusters and when you lose 4 inside the Powerplay, it is difficult to comeback especially chasing 192! Buttler and Tewatia scored 35 and 31 but that was the only saving grace in an abject batting performance. That sees them finish bottom of the league.
Comprehensive win for Kolkata and they have knocked out Rajasthan. Kolkata have finished the league with 14 points but will it be enough to see them qualify for the playoffs? Only time will tell. Bet all the Kolkata fans and players will be glued to their Television for the next two days, keeping a close eye on the remaining 2 games.
19.6 overs (0 Run) On a length down the leg side, Varun moves to the leg side and looks to steer it towards third man but he misses it altogether. A perfect birthday gift for Shah Rukh Khan who celebrates it in a short while from now. KOLKATA WIN BY 60 RUNS!
19.5 overs (0 Run) Short ball, Varun Aaron gives room and looks to pull. But he though misses it.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, driven to cover.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Short ball, takes Varun by surprise as he looked to play at it. Takes his thumb and goes to the off side. Nasty!
19.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball down the leg side, Aaron tucks it to short mid-wicket as he moved a touch to the on side.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball on top of off, Gopal moves to the off side and then gets back to the leg side. Strokes this to deep point and takes a single.
19.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Shreyas Gopal lets it be.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Very full on middle, jammed out back to the bowler.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched to point.
18.4 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Aaron looks to glance it but misses to get hit on the pads.
Varun Aaron is the last man in for Rajasthan.
18.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Trust Mavi to take it one-handed and he does. The 9th wicket goes down for Rajasthan. Full and on middle and leg, Tyagi looks to flick it on the leg side but ends up getting a leading edge back to the bowler. Shivam Mavi was a touch surprised that it came back to him. He manages to react quickly, get a hand to it but fumbles a touch, a couple of times, before he finally holds onto it.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Very full on off, bunted down to long on for a single.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Very full ball on the boots, dug out to short mid-wicket for a single.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Short ball to finish. Shreyas swivels and half-pulls at it, only to end up missing it.
17.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it on the off side for one.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, this is driven down to long on for a single.
Who's in now? Kartik Tyagi it is.
17.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Shivam Mavi with the catch. Archer did not connect it well at all. Full and on middle and leg, Archer clears his front leg and looks to slog it over long on. However, he does not get it off the meat of the bat. He ends up getting it only as far as long on where Mavi completes the catch.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Very full and around off, stroked very firmly to the sweeper cover fielder. Just the single though.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, this is driven down to mid off for a single.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another reverse sweep, another boundary. Flatter ball down the leg side, Shreyas moves there and reverse sweeps it to the deep backward point boundary.
16.5 overs (2 Runs) Now, he gets this over the keeper's head, to the third man region and picks up a couple.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is an intelligent shot. Gopal moves to the leg side and reverse sweeps the fuller ball in the gap between short third man and backward point.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is hit uppishly towards long off. It lands on a bounce and Rajasthan take a single.
16.2 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Don't know why there was a call for the stumping there. Archer was very safe, even to the looks of the naked eye. Tossed up on off and middle, Archer gives room on the off side and swings for the heavens but misses. It goes on top of the stumps and Karthik does not collect it properly. It rolls off his body and hits the stumps, whipping the bails off. There is an appeal for the stumping. The on-field umpires take it upstairs to have a look. The replay is in and Archer's foot is well inside as the bails come off.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched to point.
Varun Chakravarthy has completed his alloted quota. Here comes Sunil Narine to bowl out. 3-0-26-0 for him. He would fancy a wicket or two here.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Very full on off, dug out to the off side for one.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched to sweeper cover for one.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, this is hammered down the ground, past the bowler. But just the single as the long off fielder mops it up.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Very full and on off, driven to cover-point for a single.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball on top of the stumps, Gopal clears his front foot and looks to slog it on the off side. He though misses.
15.1 overs (1 Run) On off, Archer looks to clip it on the leg side but gets a leading edge. It goes uppishly over the bowler and they take a single. Shivam tried to reach out and take it but it was over his reach.
Match Reports
- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, Rajasthan Royals, chasing a target of 192, are 131/9. The live updates of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals live score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.