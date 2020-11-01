Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
So 192 is what Rajasthan need to have a shout at a spot in the playoffs. Kolkata's batters have done the job, can the bowlers now rise up to the occassion? Who will stay alive with a chance to stay in the competition? Join us for the chase to find out.
Kolkata's Rahul Tripathi is up for a chat. Tripathi says that there was a lot of seam on offer. Says Jofra Archer was bowling really well. Believes his team can pull it off. States that there is dew but that chasing 192 will not be that easy. On the assault by Russell and Morgan, Tripathi says that it was a fantastic end to the innings. Says that if Kolkata get a good win here, they can go through to the playoffs.
A tough evening on a tough pitch for Rajasthan's bowlers. Archer was once again tremendous, giving away just 19 and picking up a wicket off his 4. Tewatia though was the star for Rajasthan. We have said that a few times this season, but for his performance with the bat. Today, Tewatia starred with the ball as well. His 3/25 changed the tide of the game. Apart from Archer and Tewatia, the rest had a nightmare.
After being put into bat, Kolkata lost Rana in the very first over. Tripathi and Gill though solidified the innings with their 72-run stand. Once Gill departed, Kolkata seemed to have lost their wheels. From 72/1 they were stuttering at 99/5. Morgan decided to take on Rajasthan's attack and his blistering knock along with cameos from Russell and Cummins has given Kolkata momentum, heading into the innings break.
A superb batting display from captain Morgan has helped Kolkata reach a very good score of 191. Rajasthan though will fancy themselves to chase this down, as there is a lot of dew and the pitch so far has looked good to bat on. At the halfway stage, this game is right in the balance.
19.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is going, going.... gone! Full ball on off and middle, Morgan clears his front foot and absolutely clubs this over the bowler's head for a huge biggie. It went over the sightscreen as well. KOLKATA FINISH WITH 191/7.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Very full on the pads, glanced to deep square leg. Again, Morgan says no to the single.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, driven down to long off. Morgan does not want the single. He wants to face the last two balls. Also, Stokes is there at long off and he does not want to take his arm on for a couple.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Low full toss on middle, flicked to long on for a single.
Kamlesh Nagarkoti walks out to the middle now.
19.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Terrible result for Kolkata. Cummins is gone but it leaves Morgan at the non-striker's end only. Full and outside off, Cummins throws the kitchen sink at it. Gets a thick outside edge which goes to Sanju Samson behind. The Rajasthan keeper takes it with ease.
19.1 overs (2 Runs) Full and on off, driven down to long off for a couple.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Stokes is not at all happy here. Outside off, Morgan cuts it nicely, to the right of backward point, for a boundary.
18.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Morgan is picking the slower balls easily here. Slower fuller ball around off, Eoin Morgan clears his front leg and powers this over the bowler's head for a huge maximum.
18.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! And that brings up Morgan's half ton as well. Full and around off, he slogs this over deep mid-wicket for a biggie. What a way to bring up your fifty!
18.3 overs (1 Run) Cummins pushes this on the off side for a single.
18.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Full and around off, Pat clears his front leg and launches it over long off for a maximum. A beautiful shot.
18.1 overs (1 Run) This is dabbed on the off side for a single.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Bouncer on top of the stumps, Cummins ducks under it.
17.5 overs (1 Run) A feeble appeal from Archer for a LBW. Fullish on middle and leg, Morgan looks to tuck it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the pads. It goes off the deflection to the off side and a leg bye is taken. Archer's appeal is not entertained as it was going down leg with the angle perhaps.
17.4 overs (1 Run) A direct hit and Cummins would have been gone. Full and around off, Cummins drives it to mid off and takes off for a single. Smith, at mid off, collects that and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses the stumps.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) On off, Cummins strokes this uppishly but it lands safely in the fine leg region. A couple.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) Full and around off, Pat Cummins thumps this past the bowler, the ball is racing away to the long off fence. Stokes runs in and dives and fields it excellently. Keeps it to just the two. The umpires though want to have a look if Stokes fielded it cleanly or did he touch the ropes. Multiple replays happen and nothing conclusive emerges. So, just the two.
Is that a boundary? Or is Stokes' knee touching the ropes when he flicked the ball in? The umpires are having a look. Nothing conclusive, so no boundary.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Very full and outside off, Cummins fails to dig it out.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A pretty good over nonetheless from Stokes. Outside off, Morgan cuts it firmly. It is to the right of sweeper cover. The sweeper cover fielder runs towards the direction of the ball but fails to cut it off.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter on leg, Pat looks to glance it but misses. It comes off his pads to the leg side and they take a leg bye.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Oooh... Stokes! That would have been a superhuman run out! Around off, Morgan clips it to short mid-wicket and strolls out for a single. Stokes though rushes in there like a superman, dives and quickly picks up the ball and flings a throw to the non-striker's end but misses. Had he hit, Morgan would have been short my miles.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Slash and a miss! Outside off again, Eoin goes after it but misses by a mile.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Morgan looks to carve it over backward point but misses to connect that one.
16.1 overs (0 Run) On off, pushed back to the bowler.
Ben Stokes is back to bowl.
15.6 overs (1 Run) A leg bye to finish. On the pads again, Morgan misses his flick. The ball goes to the off side off his pads and the batsmen take a leg bye.
15.5 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Morgan misses his flick to get hit on the pads.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, driven through the covers for a single.
Pat Cummins comes out to the middle now.
15.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Russell would be disappointed with himself. Kartik lets out an air of celebration, mostly out of frustration that he was smashed for a couple of sixes earlier. Full and around off, big Dre Russ clears his front foot again and this time he looks to slog it over the man at sweeper cover. However, this time, he does not get it as he would have liked. It is straight to the man at sweeper cover. The substitute fielder, David Miller, takes it comfortably.
15.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just over wide long off there. Full and on off, Russell clears the front foot again and this time he lofts it just over the wide long off fielder for a consecutive six.
15.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Pommie, on-air, predicted that Andre Russell will unleash himself in this over and he is right. Full on off, Andre clears his front leg and powers this over long on.
