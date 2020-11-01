Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around off, pushed to the off side for a single. Chakravarthy finishes off with 4-0-20-2. What a night he has had as well.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, Gopal chips it to the left of the bowler. Varun gets to a full stretch to try and grab at it but it was wide of him. A single.
DRINKS! Rajasthan's miracle and magician man of the season, Rahul Tewatia has also departed and so as their hopes. They need another 87 runs in 32 balls. Kolkata will now look to bowl them out under 112 to get their run rate better. Can they take the next 3 wickets for 7 or less runs? Archer joins Gopal out in the middle.
14.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! What a night, Dinesh is having! Chakravarthy, well he gets one more wicket. Tossed up around off, Tewatia gets down on one knee and looks to sweep but he gets a top edge. It goes to the left of Karthik on the off side. The Kolkata keeper runs in there and collects it with ease.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, this is worked on the off side for one.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, bunted down to long on for a single.
14.1 overs (2 Runs) Misfield and a couple. Floated outside off, Tewatia moves across, gets down and sweeps it uppishly towards deep mid-wicket. It lands on a bounce there and the fielder fails to collect it properly. Rajasthan had taken one and the fumble allows them to take one more.
13.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to finish. Cummins finishes with a terrific spell of 4-0-34-4. This is a length ball on top of the stumps, Shreyas moves to the leg side and looked to lap it over the keeper's head but misses it.
13.5 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball on the stumps, Gopal swings it aerially in front of square on the off side. It lands safely in the mid-wicket region and a couple is taken.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Low full toss on off, bunted down to long on for a single.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Now he moves across to the off side and looks to lap it over the keeper's head but misses.
13.2 overs (2 Runs) Very full and down the leg side, Tewatia moves to the leg side and jams it out to wide long on for two.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, driven to cover.
Pat Cummins to finish off. 3-0-29-4 for him. Can he finish with a five-for?
12.6 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Gopal manages to drag his bat in and keep himself out in the middle. Outside off, Shreyas steers that to short third man and comes down looking for one. Tewatia too is down but after taking a couple of steps, he says no. Gopal hears that and rushes back to the striker's end. The throw comes there and Karthik collects and whips the bails off. The umpires take it upstairs. Replays are in and Gopal's bat is well grounded.
Is that a run out? Or has Shreyas Gopal made it back? Yes, the latter, as replays roll in.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Floated outside off, driven to cover-point.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off, nudged to short third man.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter on the pads, pulled to deep backward square leg for one.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up outside off, leans forward and drives it through the covers for a single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Quicker on off, stroked through the diving cover fielder for a run.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A single as this is bunted down to long on for one.
11.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Big shot, yeah, big enough. Tossed up on off and middle, Tewatia gets down and sweeps it over deep backward square leg.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up around off, blocked.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is very well played! Too short, too wide, punished by Tewatia. Cut in front of point for a boundary.
11.2 overs (1 Run) This time he gets it through mid on and takes a single.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, Gopal taps it to mid on.
Sunil Narine is back! 2-0-14-0 for him.
10.6 overs (1 Run) A single to finish. Flatter on middle, tucked to backward square leg for one.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball on leg, Shreyas looks to tuck it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the pads. Varun appeals for a LBW but it was clearly going down leg.
Who will walk out to bat now? It is Shreyas Gopal.
10.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! 35 off 22 for Jos Buttler. Rajasthan have lost 6 wickets for 80. Short ball, Jos Buttler swivels a touch and pulls it firmly. But it is straight down the throat of Pat Cummins at deep mid-wicket. Rajasthan still need 112 runs in 56 balls.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up around off, Buttler goes the aerial route over covers. Gets two.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, driven to cover.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the edge and it goes away for four. Flatter ball outside off, Jos drives at it but gets it off his outside edge. It goes well wide of Karthik and runs away into the third man fence.
