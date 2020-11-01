Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the 15th over. Short ball outside off, Eoin slashes hard at it, only to miss.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed to cover-point.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Follows the maximum with a single by guiding this towards backward point for one.
14.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Applause from the Kolkata dugout there. Fullish ball around off, Dre Russ swings this away loftily over deep mid-wicket.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Russell is lucky there. Shortish ball outside off, Andre slashes hard at it. He gets a thick outside edge and it goes just to the right of the keeper for a boundary. Samson though tried his best to pocket that.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and around off, defended back on the track.
Jofra Archer is back to bowl his third over. 2-0-3-1 for him. Impressive as always.
13.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! High, high and long as well! Flatter ball around off, Morgan goes on the back foot and pummels it sky-high over deep mid-wicket. That soared all the way into the empty stands there. 21 runs off that Gopal over. What a one for Kolkata!
13.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That goes all the distance. This time it is fuller and around off, Eoin Morgan lofts it mightily over Steven Smith at long off.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Loose from Gopal. Short ball outside off, Morgan lifts it a good measure, over the covers, for a boundary.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Morgan had just about enough of it for a boundary. Shorter ball outside off, Eoin goes dead straight, to the left of the bowler and gets a boundary.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Russell comes down the track and looks to launch it over long on but ends up mistiming it through the carpet to deep square leg. Kolkata get a single.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Tosses a flat legbreak on off and middle, defended back to the bowler.
DRINKS! Brilliant comeback from Rajasthan. All credit to their sensational man of the season, Rahul Tewatia! There is a lot of dew but Tewatia's magical spell of 4-0-25-3 has put Kolkata in a spot of real bother. From 73/1, the 2-time champions are stuttering at 100/5. They have two of the deadliest batters out in the middle though in the formof Russell and Morgan. Can the skipper and Dre Russ enhance their reputation?
12.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up around off, Morgan defends it to short third man off the outer half of his bat.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Now he dabs the legbreak through the slip fielder and takes a run. Gets off the mark.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Tosses the googly on off and middle, Andre just about keeps it out.
Andre Russell comes out to bat now.
12.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Rajasthan are slowly clawing back in this game. An inside edge and that proves to be Karthik's undoing. Tossed up on off and middle, Dinesh comes on the front foot to block. But he ends up getting an inside edge onto his pads. It lobs off the same straight into the hands of Steven Smith at short mid-wicket.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, tapped to the leg side for one.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! No chance for the fielder in the deep there. Floated on off, Morgan goes for the sweep shot. It is uppish and racing to the deep mid-wicket boundary. Parag, who was at deep mid-wicket, runs to his left, puts in a full stretch dive but it beats him to the boundary. Good effort but no chance there.
Dinesh Karthik walks out to bat now.
11.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Rahul Tripathi goes after making 39. Rajasthan need to keep taking wicket to contain the scoring rate. Tossed up on off, Tripathi sits down and looks to slog it over deep square leg. There is no fielder there but since the ball was a long time in the air, Uthappa could come from fine leg and take it comfortably.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Off the edge.... but just short. Flatter ball outside off, Morgan looks to cut but ends up getting an outside edge. It goes uppishly but falls just short of Aaron at short fine leg. A single.
11.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bowls a quicker one but bowls it too wide outside off, Morgan lets it be.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) Short ball, outside off, pulled in the gap between wide long on and deep mid-wicket. Easy two.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, bunted down to mid on for one.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball on middle and leg, Rahul goes back and looks to play it on the on side. Gets an inside edge which goes past the stumps to short fine leg.
11.1 overs (1 Run) The reverse is out but straight to short fine leg. A slight fumble there and that allows a single to be taken.
Shreyas Gopal is back in the attack. A hugely expensive first over his, 17 off it.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle and leg, tapped to the leg side for a single.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside off, Morgan comes down the track and looks to slam it over the bowler's head. However, he ends up mistiming it badly to cover-point.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on leg, Tripathi rocks back and whips it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Tripathi comes down the track and pushes this to cover-point.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Morgan reverse sweeps this floated ball through Tyagi, at short fine leg, for a single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on off, Tripathi pushes it through mid on for a single.
