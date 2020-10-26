Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! MASSIVE!
9.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Enough of blocking says Gayle. Gets a full ball, uses his long reach to get under the ball and pumps it over long on for a biggie.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker one outside off, Gayle looks to defend but is beaten. Karthik fails to collect.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Short and wide out, slapped through cover-point for a run.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Short and just outside off, Mandeep reverse sweeps it over short third man and finds a boundary.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Short and wide outside off, Mandeep cuts it well but finds backward point.
8.6 overs (0 Run) DOT! Just 3 off the over. Flat and around off, Gayle comes on the front foot and blocks.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, chipped over the bowler's head for a single. 50 up for Punjab.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker one on middle, Mandeep looks to flick but gets an inside edge on the pad.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Gayle is off the mark! Flat ball just outside off, he pushes it wide of the short third man fielder for a single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, flicked through mid-wicket for a run.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off, pushed towards the cover fielder.
DRINKS! Kolkata have done really well so far! They have not let the Punjab side score freely and have also taken the huge wicket of Rahul. More of the same is what they would want. Punjab need a partnership and they would hope Gayle and Mandeep can hang in there and do so.
7.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Varun strikes and gets the dangerous Rahul out of the way. The slider from Varun, it pitches and turns in sharply. Rahul looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pad. An appeal and the finger goes up. Rahul is not sure about the DRS so he gets to his partner at the non-striker's end. A little chat and he decides not to take it. Looked it might miss the leg pole. Replays roll in and it shows that it would've clipped the leg stump. So, even if Rahul had gone for the review, he would've had to go.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Short and wide again, this time Rahul fails to cut it as well as he would've liked. Gets nothing.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and wide, width offered. Rahul cuts it through backward point and it races away to the fence.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off, pushed back to the bowler.
7.2 overs (1 Run) In the air but wide! Tossed up and outside off, Mandeep drives it hard to the left of the bowler. Varun throws his left hand to catch but misses. A single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish and just around off, tucked towards mid-wicket for a single.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Short and just outside off, too close to cut. Rahul cuts but gets a bottom edge. The ball goes to short third man and they take a single.
6.5 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! Short and around middle, Rahul tucks it through square leg and gets a couple of runs. Excellent running.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Slightly short and on middle, pulled to long on for one.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up and outside off, driven well but straight to the cover fielder.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, eased to sweeper cover for a run.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Shortish and just outside off, Rahul looks to cut but misses.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the Powerplay. Shortish and on middle, Rahul flicks it down to long on and takes an easy single. There is a direct hit at the non-striker's end but no harm done. 114 needed in 84 balls.
5.5 overs (0 Run) One more dot! Good over so far. Flatter and outside off, pushed towards backward point.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, stroked through mid on for a single.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row! Tossed up, little flat, it is pushed to the left of the bowler.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Short and around off, punched to the cover fielder.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off, pushed towards the cover fielder.
