Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is guided through point for one. End of a wicket-taking over for Punjab.
Sunil Narine is in now.
9.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! The ploy to change from Ashwin to Bishnoi has worked! A much-needed wicket as Morgan and Gill were taking the game away from Punjab. This though is nicely struck by Morgan. He brings out the sweep and hits this on leg stump nicely towards deep square leg. He though hits it flat. Murgan moves to his right and takes it nicely. A good innings from Morgan but he needed to go on. There is not a lot of batting to come now.
9.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is pushed down to long off for one. Good batting.
9.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Gill is dealing in biggies now! The length is the problem here. It is a little too full. Gill just lofts it over the long on fence for a biggie.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up outside off, it is dragged through mid-wicket for one.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Gill comes down the track but gets a little too close to the pitch of the delivery. It is hit down to long on for one.
Ravi Bishnoi is into the attack.
8.6 overs (0 Run) End of a brilliant over from Jordan! It is on a length and around off, Morgan pushes it towards cover. Just the two from the over.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Morgan now slashes and misses! This is short and outside off, Eoin looks to cut but is beaten for pace. This is a good over so far by Jordan.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is pulled down towards mid on for one.
8.3 overs (0 Run) A slower one, fuller and outside off. Gill once again with no foot movement goes after it. It takes the inside edge and rolls to the left of Rahul who dives and stops it.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Loose! Shorter and outside off, Gill slashes at it but the ball goes past the outside edge. He played that with no foot movement.
8.1 overs (1 Run) A slower one on off, it is slapped through covers for one.
Chris Jordan is on.
7.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A biggie to end the over! Another big one for Kolkata! This is the googly, it is on off. Gill picks it and plays the slog sweep. He hits it really nicely and it goes all the way. Over the mid-wicket fence.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is whipped but to mid-wicket.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, this is cut through point for one.
7.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is not right off the middle but it goes all the way. Morgan comes down the track but it seemed like he did not get to the pitch of it. He still goes ahead with the shot. It goes over the long on fence.
7.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, it seems to be the googly, defended.
7.1 overs (1 Run) On off, it is pushed down to long off for one.
Change in bowling! Here is Murugan Ashwin. One slip in place.
DRINKS! This is a brilliant fightback from Kolkata! They were three down for hardly anything but this stand has got them back into the game. Both Morgan and Gill have counter-attacked and the two are amidst an excellent partnership. They need to keep going. Punjab, on the other hand, will know a wicket and they will be into the bowling all-rounders. Stay tuned for what could be another exciting passage of play.
6.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Sailed over! Maxwell is not pleased with the effort in the deep though. A short ball down the leg side, Morgan swivels and pulls it powerfully towards fine leg. He hits it hard. There is a fielder near the ropes. He leaps high and tries to catch but it just sails over for a biggie. Another fine over for Kolkata.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Shortish and outside off, punched towards the man at cover.
6.4 overs (1 Run) One more single! Flat and around middle, it is stroked through mid on for a single. 50-run stand is up between the two. Great counter-attack.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker one on middle, it is shortish too. Morgan tucks it through mid-wicket for one.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Morgan goes inside out! Tossed up and outside off, Morgan jumps out of his crease and lifts it over extra cover for a boundary.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off, pushed towards the cover fielder.
Glenn Maxwell is back on. 1-0-9-1 are his figures so far.
5.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Two in two for Gill and it is a strong end to the Powerplay for Kolkata! They finish with 54 on the board with the loss of 3 wickets. The last ball is a classic shot. It is full and on middle, Gill lofts it over the mid-wicket fence for a huge one.
5.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Stand and deliver stuff! Wow! What a shot that is. It is length and on middle, Gill stands tall and lofts it over the long on fence for a biggie. He joins the party.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Good running! Morgan steps out and this is fuller and on middle, it is hit towards mid off for one.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant timing! Morgan seems in very good touch. He is dealing in boundaries. This is short and outside off, Morgan waits and then guides it through backward point for a boundary.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Brilliant from Shami! Excellent comeback! This is short and on middle, Morgan looks to pull but misses. He was beaten for pace.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Runs flowing now for Kolkata! Morgan on the charge. He gets to the pitch of the ball and hits it over the mid on fielder for a boundary.
