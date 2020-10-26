Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
The Punjab bowlers have done their job and they would surely expect their batters to do theirs. The Kolkata bowlers have their task cut out on a ground which is quite small and on a wicket which looks good. They will need wickets or it seems impossible for them to defend it. Punjab, on the other hand, will know, one partnership is all they need. If they bat sensibly, they will get to the target. Join us in a bit for the chase.
Murugan Ashwin is caught for a quick chat! On asked if there was turn on offer, Ashwin says that it wasn't turning at the start and feels they might have to go really hard in the first 10 overs. Says that the wrong 'un is coming off well. Tells that bowling full is not a good idea on this wicket.
A very good bowling effort from Punjab comes to an end! They had three within the first two overs courtesy Shami and Maxwell. Morgan and Gill then counter-attacked and blasted an 81-run stand which got Kolkata back in the game. Punjab though knew it was just the matter of one wicket before they could gain control of the game once again and that is exactly what happened. Bishnoi got Morgan and then the two leggies squeezed the runs and also picked up wickets. Gill was stranded at one end as he was not getting a lot of strike, he too perished when he tried to up the ante after his fifty. Ferguson did play a good cameo but one still feels that Kolkata are well under par.
19.6 overs (0 Run) DOT! Superb last ball and last over. Very full and following the batsman. Prasidh looks to slog it away on the leg side but misses. KOLKATA FINISH WITH 149/9!
Prasidh Krishna is the last man in.
19.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Too full and straight. Chakravarthy moves inside the crease and tries to scoop it over the keeper but misses. The ball though hits the target and the zing bails light up. Jordan gets his second of the night.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Just a single! Very full again, drilled to long off for one.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Full again, it is on middle, Varun flicks it to deep mid-wicket and takes a single. Ferguson wants the second but Maxwell is quick to the ball so they stay with just a single.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) Very full and on the pads, Varun looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pad. The ball goes towards fine leg. Before the fielder can get to the ball, they run a couple of leg byes.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, drilled down to long off for a single.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Ouch! A short ball on middle and leg, Ferguson looks to pull but misses to get hit high on the thigh pad. The ball rolls to square leg and they take a leg bye. Ferguson will keep the strike for the final over.
18.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! TAKE THAT! What a shot! Gill was not giving strike for him and look what he is doing! Gets a full ball around off, he backs away to make room and drills it over extra cover for a flat six.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Full toss, Varun strokes it through covers and gets to the other end.
Varun Chakravarthy is the new batsman in.
18.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Gill holes out! Shami gets his third of the night. A low full toss on middle and leg, Gill looks to flick it over the deep mid-wicket fence but it goes straight to the fielder there. Pooran is the man and he makes no mistake. A fine knock from Gill comes to an end.
18.2 overs (0 Run) A dot now! Very full and around off, Gill strokes it down to long on but denies the run. Interesting because Ferguson is playing on 16 off 9.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Single to start the penultimate over! Full and around off, Ferguson flicks it down to deep mid-wicket for one.
Mohammed Shami to bowl the 19th over.
17.6 overs (1 Run) One more single! Very full and around middle, Lockie flicks it through square leg and keeps the strike for the next over. 11 off this one.
17.5 overs (1 Run) This time Gill connects his flick. A single as it goes to deep mid-wicket.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Huge appeal! But it has been turned down. Punjab don't have a review left. A low full toss on middle, Gill looks to flick but misses. He is hit on the pad. An appeal but it is turned down.
17.3 overs (1 Run) A yorker now! Ferguson does well to keep it out towards long on for a single.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Consecutive boundaries! Poor bowling though. Short and wide outside off, Ferguson flays it over backward point and finds the fence.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! DRILLED! Full and wide outside off, Ferguson backs away a touch and drills it through extra cover for a boundary.
Chris Jordan is back on.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gill ends the over in a fine style! Full and outside off, he lifts it over extra cover and finds the fence.
16.5 overs (1 Run) A single now as this one is flicked through mid-wicket for one.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Flatter and just outside off, Ferguson goes back and looks to guide it towards third man. It takes the outside edge and races away to the third man fence.
16.3 overs (1 Run) He takes a single this time. Flatter and outside off, forced towards long on for a run.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Goes for the reverse sweep this time but fails to connect.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off, pushed to deep point. Gill denies the run.
15.6 overs (0 Run) In the air... safe! Tossed up and outside off, Ferguson looks to slog but it goes off the toe end.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around middle, Ferguson looks to pull but mistimes it towards mid-wicket. It goes uppishly but lands well short of the man at deep mid-wicket. Gill says no for the single.
Lockie Ferguson is the new batsman in.
15.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Bishnoi gets his man. This looked to be going down but Cummins has to go because he cannot review it, because Karthik used it earlier. Another wrong 'un from Bishnoi. Cummins fails to read it again. He goes and looks to flick but misses as the ball turns in. He is hit on the pad and they all appeal. The finger goes up. Cummins thinks for the review but he doesn't have that option. They don't have the review left. And, replays roll in and it shows that the ball is going to miss the leg pole.
15.3 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! It is going down leg! It was a poor review to be honest! It lands on middle and then turns in. It is the googly. Cummins looks to drive but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Rahul is not interested but Bishnoi wants the review to be taken. Rahul does so. Time for the replays and it shows the on-field call is the right one. Punjab lose a review.
An appeal for an LBW! The umpire has turned it down but Bishnoi likes it. He wants the review but it is not taken.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Googly again, Cummins manages to block.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off, pushed towards the off side.
