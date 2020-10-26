Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) The googly, it lands outside off and comes back in. Cummins looks to push it through the off side but it goes off the inner half towards mid-wicket for one. Brilliant over from Ashwin.
14.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, pushed towards the cover fielder.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Cummins had to put bat on ball there! It is on middle, it turns away a little. Cummins goes back and tries to keep it out. It goes off the outside edge to short third man.
Pat Cummins walks in next.
14.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Murugan gets his man! Nagarkoti was really struggling against Ashwin and he falls to him. It is the googly. It lands outside off and then turns back in. Nagarkoti looks to play a drive through covers but leaves a big gap between bat and pad. The ball sneaks through and hits the stumps. This wicket though could well prove as a blessing in disguise for Kolkata as Nagarkoti was really wasting a lot of balls.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, it is pushed back to the left of the bowler.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, it is driven to covers.
13.5 overs (2 Runs) Fifty for Gill! His 7th in the Indian T20 League. This is a very good innings from him but he needs to continue and take his side to a good total. His side is relying on him at the moment. This is on middle, it is worked through mid-wicket for two.
13.4 overs (1 Run) On off, it is chipped over the bowler's head for a run.
13.3 overs (2 Runs) Tosses it up, nice and slow on the leg pole. Nagarkoti swings but it goes off the inside edge down towards fine leg for a couple.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Gill guides it through covers for one.
13.1 overs (0 Run) On off, it is pushed back to the bowler.
DRINKS! Good comeback from Punjab so far, post that counter-attack from Gill and Morgan. Gill though is still out there and he will look to stay till the end to take the team towards a good score. Cummins is still to come and he too can explode and that would really help Kolkata get to a big total. Punjab, on the other hand, would like to see the back of Gill quickly. Let's see if they can do that or it will be Kolkata who will finish with a bang.
12.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end so just the two runs from the over. This is tossed up outside off, Nagarkoti looks to drive but it goes off the inner half towards short fine leg.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, it is pulled down to long on for one.
12.4 overs (1 Run) In the air... safe! Nagarkoti did not read that at all! It is the leg spinner. It lands on middle. Nagarkoti looks to work it on the leg side which is against the turn. It goes off the leading edge over cover for one.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Wrong 'un this time. It pitches and sharply comes in. Nagarkoti somehow manages to keep it out.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and just outside off, Nagarkoti looks to cut but gets a bottom edge to the slip cordon.
12.1 overs (0 Run) On off, pushed back to the bowler.
Murugan Ashwin is back on. 1-0-14-0 are his figures so far.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over. Flatter and on middle, Kamlesh tucks it towards deep mid-wicket and keeps the strike for the next over. 4 off the over.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle, pushed down to long on for one.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air and full and outside off, it is eased through covers for one.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, knocked towards the off side.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up and outside off, Nagarkoti looks to drive but gets an inside edge on the leg side.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around off, punched through cover for one.
Kamlesh Nagarkoti is the new batsman in.
10.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Excellent bowling from Jordan. He kept banging the ball short to Narine and this time he doesn't do that. Goes for a fullish ball outside off, Narine throws the bat at it but ends up dragging the ball on his stumps via a thick inside edge. Narine can't do much with the bat in this game.
10.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Jordan bangs it short again but this one goes way over Narine. Wided by the umpire.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! 100 up in style! Little short and outside off, Narine uses the pace of the bowler and guides it over the empty slip cordon. It races away to the third man fence.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off on a good length, pushed towards the point fielder.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) In the air... safe! Narine is up and running in a streaky manner. Short ball around middle, Narine goes for the pull but gets a top edge. It goes over mid-wicket and lands just outside the ring. Two taken.
10.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Goes for the bumper against Narine straightaway but the line is down the leg side. Narine looks to pull but misses. Wided.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Change of pace now! It is just outside off, Gill reads it well and pushes it through point for one.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! A very full ball outside off, Gill looks to dig it out but misses.
