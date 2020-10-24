Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
The target is a big one, Delhi do have a good batting line-up but it needs to come good here. Kolkata have some experienced bowlers so they will back themselves to defend it. An excellent passage of play awaits in the second half. Stay tuned.
Sunil Narine is in for a chat! Says that he tried his best to contribute. Says he backs himself to attack the spinners and he did that. Tells that they were looking at 160 runs but 194 is a great total and hopefully they execute their plans well with the ball. Adds that it is a good batting track as well. Says there is a little more for the seamers and if their execution is good, they will do good with the ball. Ends by saying that he is happy to be back and that he has performed well with the bat too.
The Delhi bowling began brilliantly but after the first Drinbks break, they were poor. They were hit to all parts of the ground. Ashwin had a day to forget. Stoinis and Deshpande were alos very expensive. Rabada too went for runs according to his standards. Nortje probably was the only one who was decent with the ball. Overall though, they were quite poor in the field today.
End of a powerpacked batting performance from Kolkata and they just have the pair of Narine and Rana to thank. They were struggling before the two walked out to bat. Some quick wickets at the start saw them reeling at 42 for 3 but that is when the carnage started. Narine walked out and went after the bowlers. They smashed the balls to all parts of the gorund and the two added a 100-plus run stand in no time. Both scored half tons before Narine was dismissed. Rana though continued with his skipper. The two added yet another decent partnership handy stand to take Kolkata close to 200 which is an above par score.
19.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Morgan is out right at the last ball of the innings! He looks for the big one as he wanted Kolkata to cross the 200-run mark but Kolkata end with 6 runs short. This is a short length ball around off, Morgan looks for the pull but it goes off the top edge towards the short fine leg region and Rabada runs backwards and takes a good running catch. KOLKATA END WITH 194/6 ON THE BOARD!
19.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Rana falls right at the end but Rana will not be disappointed as he has done his job! Short length ball around off, Rana looks for the pull but does not time it well and it balloons over the square leg region and Deshpande does well to get under this and take this one.
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Rana and Kolkata move to 194! On a fullish length around off, Rana lofts this one over the point region and it runs away past the ropes.
19.3 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Everything is going Kolkata's way! Back of a length ball outside off, Rana looked to pull this but it comes off the inside edge and it will run away to the fine leg fence for a four. Can Kolkata clear the 200-run mark?
19.2 overs (2 Runs) Bowls a full toss outside off, Rana lofts it over the deep point region and the batters complete the second run before the fielder can clean up in the deep. Just the 2 runs off the first 2 balls.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Dot! On a full length around off, Rana looks to scoop this one but he misses it altogether. A good start by Stoinis.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Delicate! That is brilliant from Morgan! This is short and on the body as Morgan makes room. It is guided past the fielder at short third man for another boundary. 10 from the last two balls which means this is a brilliant over for Kolkata. 200 now is possible.
18.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Rabada misses by a little and pays the price. This is a full toss on middle. Morgan lofts it. It seems like it is not off the middle but clears the long off fence.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Brilliant from Rabada! Rana looks to make room again but this is a yorker on middle. It is jammed out towards cover for one.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on off, this is guided through point for one.
18.2 overs (1 Run) A yorker on off, it is pushed towards cover for one.
18.1 overs (1 Run) A low full toss outside off, Morgan swings but it goes off the inside edge towards short fine leg for one.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Once again the last ball costs a boundary! It is short and outside off, Rana manages to drag it from outside off, past the fielder at square leg and into the boundary.
17.5 overs (0 Run) One more dot! It is a yorker outside off. Rana looks to jam it out but misses. Just the 5 from the over so far.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Just a single! Fuller and around off, it is a slower one. Morgan pushes it towards mid off for one.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Dot! Length and outside off, Morgan moves across and swings but it goes off the inner half to the right of Pant who stops it nicely.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Morgan is up and running! This is full and outside off. Morgan lofts it with ease over the mid off fielder for a boundary. That is in the zone with the mid off up. Poor from Nortje.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Good delivery to begin with! It is a length ball and angling across from off. Morgan looks to defend but is beaten.
Anrich Nortje will finish his spell now. 3-0-18-2 are his figures so far.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball with fine leg in! It is short and on the body. Rana pulls but it goes off the top edge and over short fine leg for another boundary. 10 from the over and a wicket. Kolkata will take it against Rabada.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Fuller and on off, it is pushed towards cover.
The skipper of Kolkata, Eoin Morgan walks out into the middle.
16.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Narine holes out and Rabada gets his second! Excellent bowling. He bangs it short and forces Narine to hit towards the longer side. Narine pulls but it goes straight down the throat of the fielder at deep square leg. Rahane makes no mistake. Narine though has done his job. End of a magical partnership. This will only get out Morgan so Kolkata won't mind the wicket.
16.4 overs (2 Runs) Two wides! This is short and down the leg side. Rana misses the pull. Pant fails to collect it and a single is taken.
16.3 overs (0 Run) One more dot! It is on the pads, Rana looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and goes to the keeper. Rana will feel he missed out there.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Rana makes room but Rabada follows him with a short one. Rana looks to cut but misses.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! All going Kolkata's way at the moment! This is full and outside off, Rana makes room and looks to loft it over covers but it goes off the outside edge over short third man for a boundary.
Kagiso Rabada is back on. 2-0-9-1 are his numbers so far.
DRINKS! It has been all Kolkata since the first drinks break. A 100-run partnership has been stitched between Narine and Rana and it is because of them that Kolkata are looking at a total of around 180 or 190. They have been aggressive in their approach and it is paying off for Kolkata. Delhi, on the other hand, will have to break this partnership if they are to restrict Kolkata to a par total.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The last ball spoils the over completely! It is a good ball though but Narine plays it brillianty. It is full and wide outside off. Narine moves across and squeezes it through the gap between covers and mid off. No chance of stopping that. 150 is also up.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Another single! Full and wide outside off, it is jammed through covers for only one.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Just the single! Fuller and wider outside off, this is hit through covers for one. This is a good over so far.
15.3 overs (2 Runs) Continues bowling it well wide outside off, Narine swings, it goes off the bottom through point for two.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Full and wide outside off, Narine swings hard but misses. Two dots in a row.
15.1 overs (0 Run) A dot! Narine moves across and Deshpande bowls it wide outside off. Narine swings but misses.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Looking to stay away from the hitting zone of Narine but ends up bowling it well wide outside off. Left alone. Wided.
