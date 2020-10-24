Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
14.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter outside off, Rana cuts but finds the man at point.
14.5 overs (2 Runs) Loopy ball around middle, Rana sweeps this one towards the deep square leg region for a couple before the fielder can clean up in the deep. 100 run stand up for these two. What an innings it has been by these two. They have completely changed the tide of the game.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Narine works this one to the long off region for a single.
14.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a powerful shot that is! Narine, take a bow! Floated around off, Narine slogs this one over the long on region for a maximum.
14.2 overs (2 Runs) IN THE AIR..SAFE! Floated around middle and leg, Narine gets on his knees and looks to go big over the deep square leg region but he does not time it well. The fielder there runs in and looks to scalp this one but he cannot. Two runs collected.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glorious! It seems that there is no stopping Narine with the bat so far! Flatter around off, Narine smacks this one through the cover region and it runs away to the fence.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Third boundary in the over and it is yet another huge one for Kolkata! It is full and outside off, right in the slot. Rana lofts it over the cover fielder and bags another boundary. 190 now looks possible.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Edged but short! A single as there is a fumble. It is a slower one well wide outside off. Narine swings but it goes off the outside edge. Lands just short of Pant who fails to collect it cleanly and a single is taken.
13.4 overs (0 Run) One more dot! Full and wide outside off, Narine swings but misses.
13.3 overs (0 Run) That is better! It is full and wide outside off. Left alone.
13.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Pressure on Stoinis. This is well wide outside off. Left alone. Wided.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! THRASHED! Narine is in the mood now! This is a slower one and outside off, Narine stands tall and smashes it over covers for a boundary. 10 from the first two balls.
13.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hammered! It is raining boundaries here! This is short and on middle, it sits up to be hit. Narine says thank you very much and pulls it well over the square leg fence.
Marcus Stoinis will bowl now.
12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That spoils the over! Rana gets to his fifty, not in the best of fashions but he won't care. Fuller and outside off, Rana looks to drive away from his body. It goes off the outside edge and down to the third man fence. Rana needs to keep going here.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the body, Narine pulls it towards deep square leg for one more.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Rana strokes it towards mid off for one.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Narine clears his front leg and this is bowled full and on middle, it is hit down to long on for one.
12.2 overs (1 Run) A single now! Shorter and on the body. It is nudged towards fine leg for one.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Confusion but safe! This is on off, it is pushed towards point. Rana wants a run but Narine hesitates. He eventually goes for it but Rana is not interested this time. Patel at point picks the ball up and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Had he hit, Narine was a goner.
Anrich Nortje is back into the attack. 2-0-10-2 are his figures so far.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! 17 from the over. A huge one for Kolkata. It is on middle, it is swept through square leg for one.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! This is tossed up outside off, it is fuller. Rana steps out and lofts it over covers for one more boundary.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air again and on middle, Narine swings but it goes off the inner half through mid-wicket for one.
11.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Smashed! Ashwin goes for the leg spinner but this is very short and on middle, Narine stays back and pulls it hard over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. The fifty run partnership is up and it is a brilliant one for Kolkata. It has changed the course of the game completely.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Ashwin gives it a lot of air and lands it outside off, it is driven through covers for one.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely from Rana! The reverse sweep is out. It is bowled wide outside off. Rana hits it fine on the off side and bags another boundary. Once again, the over starts off with a boundary.
Ravichandran Ashwin is back on for Delhi. 1-0-13-0 are his figures so far.
10.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! A slower bumper on middle, Rana is a touch early in the pull. It goes off the toe-end towards deep mid-wicket for one. A good comeback by Stoinis.
10.5 overs (1 Run) A slower short ball and on the body, Rana looks to pull but misses. It hits the body and rolls on the off side. A single taken. Leg bye.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, it is guided through point for one.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Rana misses out. It might have taken him by surprise. He guides it towards short third man where Rabada dives to his right and stops it.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is brilliant! What a shot from Rana! He expected Stoinis to bowl a slower and shorter in length delivery. Rana makes room early. He gets that delivery and he cuts it past point for a boundary. Consecutive boundaries.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Runs flowing now! This is a lovely shot from Rana. It is full and on off, Rana stays leg side of the delivery and lofts it in the gap between mid off and covers. Lovely shot.
