Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Pant taps this to point and retains the strike for the next over. 12 runs off this over.
4.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! On a slower full length outside leg, Pant looks to flick but misses. Wided.
4.5 overs (1 Run) On a full length around middle, Iyer flicks this towards the deep mid-wicket region and the fielder there catches this one. It won't matter as this was a Free Hit. A single taken by the batters.
4.5 overs (2 Runs) LEG BYE! NO BALL AGAIN! On a shortish length around middle and off, Pant looks to pull this one but he missed and it comes off his helmet towards the square leg region. A leg bye is collected. The siren goes again and Krishna has overstepped again. Another no ball and a Free Hit to follow again. Poor bowling from Krishna.
4.5 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! On a fullish length outside off, Pant works this to the mid off fielder. Also, Krishna has overstepped and this will be a no ball. A Free Hit to follow.
4.4 overs (0 Run) A yorker around off, Pant does well to dig this one out.
4.3 overs (0 Run) On a good length around off, Pant works this towards the man at mid off.
4.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot this is! Impressive batting! Short of a good length around middle, Pant pulls this one over the fine leg region to bag a maximum. Delhi need Pant to fire.
4.1 overs (0 Run) IN THE AIR..SHORT! Pant survives or he would be walking back right now! Short of a good length around middle, Pant looks to flick this but it takes a leading edge and goes back towards the bowler. He dives forward to try and catch it but it is short.
Krishna is back!
3.6 overs (0 Run) On a good length outside off, Iyer works this to the man at covers.
3.5 overs (0 Run) On a good length around off, Iyer defends this one out.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Delhi and Iyer! He is looking in good touch so far! On a good length around middle, Iyer flicks this one to the deep square leg region to bag a boundary.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sweetly timed and nicely placed! Back of a length ball on middle, Iyer hops and flicks this one to the fine leg region and it will run away past the ropes.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Iyer blocks it out.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Short of a good length ball outside off, Iyer punches it to the man at point.
Nagarkoti is on now!
2.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball around off, Pant pushes it back. Another great over for Kolkata and Cummins. Just the start that they required.
2.5 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Pant blocks this out well.
2.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length around off, pushed to the point fielder.
2.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Cummins knocks him over! Delhi are falling apart! It is man in form, Dhawan who walks back now. What a start by Kolkata. His angle to bowl this delivery worked out for him and gets him another wicket. On a good length around off, Dhawan looks to drive this one but misses it completely and it goes onto shatter the off stump. Jubilation for Kolkata. Disappointment for Dhawan and Delhi.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Good length outside off, Dhawan pushes this to the man at covers.
2.1 overs (1 Run) On a good length around off, Iyer works this one to the cover region and the batters exchange ends.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ends the over with a boundary! On a good length around off, Dhawan slaps this one over the cover region to find the fence.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a good length around leg, Iyer hops and tucks this away to the deep square leg region for a single.
1.4 overs (1 Run) On off, Dhawan looks to play this to the off side but it comes off the inside edge and rolls towards the leg side. The batters race across for the single.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Good length around off, Dhawan works this one towards mid on.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on middle, Iyer tucks this one towards mid-wicket and runs across for the single.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Dhawan is off the mark! Back of a length ball outside off, Dhawan cuts this one towards the third man region for a single.
Prasidh Krishna to bowl from the other end!
0.6 over (0 Run) On a good length on middle, Iyer strokes it towards mid on. Brilliant start by Kolkata. A wicket right in the first over of the innings.
0.5 over (0 Run) On middle, Iyer blocks it out.
0.4 over (0 Run) Good length around middle, Iyer flicks this to the mid-wicket region.
0.3 over (0 Run) Good length ball around off, Iyer defends this to the off side.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Iyer starts off with a boundary! On a good length around middle, Iyer works this towards the long on region for a boundary.
0.1 over (0 Run) OUT! LBW! It is the first ball of the innings and Rahane is a goner right on the first ball! Really disappointing! Cummins strikes with the ball. He has not been on the best form in this year's tournament but he has removed Rahane right at the start of his bowling. Cummins bowls a good length ball around off, it nips in a little bit, Rahane looks to work at this but he misses it completely and it hits him plumb on the pads. There is an appeal and the umpire obliges and raises his finger. Rahane shakes his head and walks back. What a start this is by Kolkata.
We are back for the chase. The Kolkata players are out in the middle. Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane will open the innings for Delhi. Pat Cummins will start the proceedings for Kolkata.
