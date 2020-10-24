Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
4.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter around off, Rana looks to play at this but misses and it hits him on the pads. An appeal is made but the umpire is not interested. Good start by Axar. Just 7 runs off his first over.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rana finds the gap! A very good shot by Rana! Flatter around off, Rana pulls this one towards the deep mid-wicket region to bag a boundary.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Floated around middle, Tripathi sweeps this one towards the mid-wicket region to rotate the strike.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter around middle, Rahul punches this to the man at cover-point.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Flighed around off, Rahul taps this one to the off side.
4.1 overs (2 Runs) Loopy around off, Tripathi works this one to wide of long off and the batters complete the second run.
Axar Patel comes into the attack! Spin for the firstr time today.
3.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over as Rahul guides this to the third man region. They think about the second run but Rana sends Tripathi back.
3.5 overs (2 Runs) Does not time this one well too! Just over the man inside the circle again! Good length around off, Tripathi lofts this one just over the mid off region and it just about goes over the man there. Another couple of runs.
3.4 overs (2 Runs) A couple this time! Short of a good length ball outside off, Tripathi pulls this one over the mid on region and he does not time it well as it just crosses the man there. The batters collect a couple.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length delivery around off, Rana taps this towards the point region and the batters scamper through for the single.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a good length around off, Rana works this to the point region again.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Rabada starts off with a back of a length ball around off, Rana taps this one to the point region.
Kagiso Rabada is on now!
2.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over as Tripathi plays this one to the point region. A good second over by Deshpande. Just the 5 runs off this one.
2.5 overs (1 Run) On a good length around off, Rana works this to the third man region for a single.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a good length delivery around middle and off, Rana blocks this off to the on side.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Good length on middle and off, Rana defends this one back to the bowler.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This was pulled with some authority by Rana! Back of a length ball around off, Rana pulls this one towards the deep square leg region and it crosses the ropes on a bounce.
2.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length around off, Rana taps this to the point region and says no for the single.
1.6 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! On a good length around off, Tripathi looks to play this to the off side but misses it.
Rahul Tripathi walks out to bat!
1.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Gill walks back and it is Nortje who strikes. Just the start that Delhi needed and this is what Kolkata wanted to avoid, an early wicket. Gill was looking good in the first over but he walks back now. This is bowled on a good length outside off, Gill slashes at this towards point and Axar Patel does well to get low and catch this one. A good start but nothing after that by Gill.
1.4 overs (1 Run) IN THE AIR..SHORT! Rana had some room and went hard for it but luckily for him it did not carry! On a good length outside off, Rana looks to cut at this but it goes off his outside edge towards the third man uppishly. It lands before the fielder and the batters can collect a single.
1.3 overs (1 Run) On a good length on middle, Gill flicks this to the deep square leg region for one.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Rana is off the mark! Back of a length ball around off, Rana guides this to the third man region for a single.
1.1 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! On a good length around off, Rana looks to have a poke at this but misses it altogether.
Nortje to bowl from the other end!
0.6 over (0 Run) A dot to end the over as Gill works this to the cover region. A good start for Kolkata. Two boundaries off the first over.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary! What a good start this has been by Kolkata! On a good length around middle, Gill tucks this away towards the mid-wicket region and the timing on this is sublime and it races away to the fence.
0.4 over (0 Run) Good length delivery around middle, Gill nudges this to the mid-wicket fielder.
0.3 over (0 Run) On a good length around middle, Gill taps this to the cover region.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Gill and Kolkata are underway! It is also the first boundary of the game! Back of a length ball outside off, Gill punches this through the cover-point region to bag his first boundary of the game.
0.1 over (0 Run) Deshpande starts off with a back of a length ball outside off, it moves away slightly. Gill pushes it to the cover-point region.
Right! We are done with all the pre-match formalities as the action is about to begin. The umpires walk out into the middle. The players of Delhi are in a huddle and Shreyas Iyer is imparting some final words of wisdom before the fielders take their respective positions out on the field. The openers of Kolkata, Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana make their way out into the middle. A shuffle in the openers for Kolkata. Let's see how that pans out. Tushar Deshpande will begin with the ball for Delhi. Off we go..
Kolkata (Playing XI) - Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine (IN PLACE OF TOM BANTON), Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti (IN PLACE OF KULDEEP YADAV), Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.
Delhi (Playing XI) - Ajinkya Rahane (IN PLACE OF PRITHVI SHAW), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje (IN PLACE OF DANIEL SAMS), Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada.
Kolkata skipper, Eoin Morgan, says they have had a chat about the last game, they need to refocus, play their best cricket and he hopes it shows today. Informs Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Sunil Narine come in for Kuldeep Yadav and Tom Banton. Admits he too wanted to bowl, the wickets have played consistently and he has enjoyed playing cricket here.
Shreyas Iyer, the skipper of Delhi, says there is grass on the wicket and he expects moisture early on which should help the seamers. Adds they are not here to survive and are here to make an impact, they will have the same approach in this game as they have had throughout the tournament. Mentions every player has stepped up when needed and is taking responsibility, they have been training hard and it is showing. Informs they have two changes as Ajinkya Rahane and Anrich Nortje come in for Prithvi Shaw and Daniel Sams.
TOSS - We are all in readiness for the toss. Eoin Morgan and Shreyas Iyer are out in the middle for the toss. Up goes the coin and it lands in the favor of Delhi. THEY WILL BOWL FIRST!
PITCH REPORT - Danny Morrison and Ian Bishop are out in the middle for the pitch report. Morrison says that it is 35 degrees out there. Adds that they are on the third pitch and the dimensions are a bit different for this game. Ian Bishop starts by saying that there is some grass on this surface and hopes that the sun will dry it out. Says that teams are winning now chasing and now the scores are coming upto 160 and he hopes the grass will help the ball to slide on. Ends by saying that the pitch is a little bit two paced.
Hello and Welcome to this Super Saturday! We hope you are all relaxed as this weekend is upon us. We have two intense games lined up for you. The first one sees Kolkata going head-to-head against Delhi. The second game of the evening sees Punjab lock horns against Hyderabad. Talking about the first game of the day, Kolkata are on the back of a humiliating defeat at the hands of Bangalore. They are in desperate need of a win as the race for the fourth position is on and they will be looking to bounce back and beat Delhi in this encounter. Delhi, on the other hand, have been brilliant in this year's tournament and a win here would see them go to the top of the table. Which team comes out on top? Morgan's Kolkata or Iyer's Delhi? Join us for the toss and all the relevant updates.
