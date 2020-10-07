Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (2 Runs) Poor throw! On the pads, Narine tucks it towards mid-wicket and calls for two. The fielder gets to the ball quickly but his throw is well wide of Dhoni at the keeper's end. A better throw and Narine might have been trouble. At the halfway stage of the innings, Kolkata are 93/2.
9.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Very good shot from Narine! Nothing wrong with the delivery, it is very full around off. Narine slices it over backward point and gets a boundary.
9.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Narine gets his first biggie of the game! Full around off, Narine frees his arms and slams it over extra cover for a boundary.
9.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! DJ overcooks the bouncer! Narine ducks, has a glance at the square leg umpire who indicates the umpire to signal it as wide.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Follows the boundary with a single towards long on.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slammed! FIFTY FOR TRIPATHI! He was very good in the last game in the middle order but tonight he has been given the chance to open and he has made the most of it. Very fine knock from Rahul Tripathi tonight! Bravo gives width outside off, Tripathi slams it over cover-point and gets a boundary to bring up his fifty.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Low full toss on off, Narine whips it towards mid-wicket for one.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Short, around off, pulled to mid-wicket for a single.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Slower in the air on middle, eased down to long on for a single.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Sunil works this on the leg side for a single.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, swept away to deep square leg for a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted on the stumps, blocked.
Who will walk out to bat now? Sunil Narine it is.
8.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! 12 runs off Karn's first over and now he gets a wicket. It was a good catch in the deep, even though it looked simple. Flighted around off, Nitish goes for the slog sweep. Gets it high in the air at deep mid-wicket. Ravindra Jadeja there takes a simple catch.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Fullish and outside off, Rana taps this towards mid on and hustles quickly for the single. The throw comes in at the non-striker's end but misses. Just 6 off DJ's first.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Edgy single! Full ball, tailing into middle and leg, Tripathi looked to glance that on the leg side but gets a leading edge to the off side. Just the single.
7.4 overs (2 Runs) Change of pace! Something Bravo is very good at. Rolls the wrists late and bowls a slower one outside off, Rahul waits and then cuts it to deep point. A couple taken.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Length, outside off, hit straight to point.
7.2 overs (2 Runs) Two is the call and two it is. Full and on the stumps, Tripathi flicks this to backward square leg and comes back for the second.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Fullish on middle, clipped to short mid-wicket.
DJ Bravo, the birthday boy, is into the attack now.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, stroked to long on for a single.
6.5 overs (2 Runs) Tripathi drives this to deep cover for a couple.
6.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Would have been a fantastic catch had he taken that. Full ball, Tripathi looks to launch this over long on for a biggie. He does get it by just as Sam jumps and looks to pouch it but the ball goes past. Needed a taller fielder there, Chennai.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, fuller, pushed to wide long on for a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter on leg, Rahul rocks back and nudges this down to long on for one.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Floated around middle, Rana leans in and works it on the on side and gets to the other end.
Change in bowling. Spin to be introduced into the attack for the first time post the break. Karn Sharma is into the attack for the first time this season.
DRINKS! A very good Powerplay for Kolkata. The change in plan to open with Tripathi instead of Narine is reaping its rewards as the right-hander is looking good and continuing from where he left off at Sharjah. The two-time champions though have lost Shubman Gill. Chennai have been poor so far but we have seen them comeback stronger with the ball in hand after the break.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Rana taps it to the off side off the bottom edge for a single. Kolkata are 52/1 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (1 Run) A single as this is worked on the leg side for one.
5.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slips one down the leg side. Wide called. Brings up the 50 for Kolkata as well.
5.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Change of pace but Tripathi gives it a good whack. Full and outside off, he lofts this over covers for a maximum. Huge one it was.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length delivery around off, Rana jumps and punches this towards mid off for a single.
5.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, Tripathi works this to short fine leg for a single. Shane Watson is the man for Chennai there.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Rahul Tripathi defends this out.
Deepak Chahar is back in the attack. 2-0-22-0 so far.
