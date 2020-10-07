Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (1 Run) OUT! The fielder whips the bails off and appeals. The umpire raises his finger and the batsman is run out.
Varun Chakravarthy walks out to the middle now.
19.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Brilliant catch from Dhoni! Fulller outside off, Mavi swings but gets a thick outside edge. Dhoi had one of his glove off as he wanted to deny them a bye. The ball goes to his right. He gets his one glove and the other hand to it. The bal lobs and goes away, so MS wears his Superman cape and dives to finish the catch.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Hit too hard! Good ball! Full and straight on off, Cummins hits it to long off and gets a single.
19.3 overs (2 Runs) Good running! Short ball on off, Cummins pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
Shivam Mavi is the new man in.
19.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! The slower one does the trick. Bravo uses his experience and follows the quick bouncer with a slower ball which is on a length. Nagrkoti looks to hit it over mid off but ends up chipping it straight to the man. Du Plessis is never going to drop these.
19.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bouncer but overcooked! It is around off and bowled at a good pace. Nagarkoti looks to pull but misses. oo high though so wided by the umpire.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on top of leg, Nagarkoti looks to paddle it over fine leg but misses. Dot to start the final over.
Kamlesh Nagarkoti walks out to bat now. DJ Bravo is back in the attack. 3-0-32-1 for him.
18.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! He had to go at this stage, Dinesh Karthik. Cannot fault him for that. Back of a length delivery outside off, the Kolkata skipper slashes at it. However it goes straight to Shardul Thakur at third man. Thakur fumbles on the first take but manages to hold on in the second. Chennai doing well to contain the scoring in the end here.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) DROPPED AND A BOUNDARY! Jadeja is an exceptional fielder, you would normally not expect these from him. Short ball, Karthik pulls. Jadeja runs to his right from deep mid-wicket. Should have been a comfortable catch for his standards, but he spills it and it goes beyound for a boundary, despite Jadeja trying his best to stop it from going so.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Yorker, well outside off, Karthik shuffles across and looks to sweep but misses.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Cummins works this on the off side and takes a single.
18.2 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, driven on the off side. The man at cover misfields and allows a couple to be sneaked in.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Karthik goes to paddle the ball by moving around off. The ball hits the inner half of the bat and goes towards short fine leg. A single taken.
17.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Does not finish the over well, Thakur. Fullish on the stumps, Cummins launches that over mid-wicket.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Shardul appeals for a caught behind but Dhoni is silent, just smiles. Thakur was ecstatic and looks to his captain but Dhoni is unmoved. Outside off, Cummins flashes hard but misses, Dhoni takes it behind. Thakur thinks there is an edge but Dhoni lets out his disarming smile.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the gap and that is a boundary. He can bat, Pat Cummins. Short ball, he pulls and sends this to the deep mid-wicket fence.
17.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slips a fuller one down the leg side. Cummins looks to flick but misses. Dhoni does well to go to his left and stop that.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball, Karthik pulls but finds mid-wicket. Just the single.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Full and well outside off, Cummins shuffles across but nudges this towards third man and gives the strike to his skipper.
17.1 overs (1 Run) This is worked to the leg side for a single.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven to Jagadeesan, the substitute fielder, at cover. A dot this time.
Pat Cummins walks out to bat now.
16.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Right then, Chennai have got the dangerous Tripathi and might have put the plug on a good deal of runs here. Excellent field placement from Dhoni again. Very full length delivery outside off, Tripathi looked to jam it out. However, he ends up digging it out towards Watson at short third man. The umpires wanted to have a look whether it went to the fielder on the full. Replays indicate so and Chennai have snared a big one here.
The umpires want to have a look for a catch. The soft signal is out. Replays roll in and.... OUT!
16.4 overs (2 Runs) Misfield and a couple. It was hit hard though. Full and outside off, stroked firmly to cover. The substitute fielder there does not stop it thoroughly. It goes through for a couple.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the gap and he gets a boundary. Shortish and outside off, too much of width on offer. Tripathi punishes it. Hammers it to the deep point fence.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, glanced to square leg for a single.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls a fuller one around the pads, Karthik looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
DJ Bravo is back in the attack. 2-0-25-0 so far.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball, Karthik pulls to deep backward square leg for a single.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, steered towards third man for a single.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Fullish, outside off, steers this to backward point for one.
15.3 overs (2 Runs) Around off, DK is away rightaway. Flicks this towards wide long on and takes a couple.
Dinesh Karthik, the skipper, comes out to bat now.
15.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Shardul Thakur has another one. Another of those faintest of edges. Short ball outside off, Russell swivels in his crease and looks to pull. Gets the faintest of outside edges. It goes behind and the Chennai skipper takes it with ease.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Length delivery outside off, Russell drives but straight to mid off.
