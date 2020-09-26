IPL Live Score, KKR vs SRH Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders, SunRisers Hyderabad Face Off In Abu Dhabi In Search Of First Win
IPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders and SunRisers Hyderabad are coming into this game after losing their campaign openers.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match eight of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Both teams are coming into the match after suffering a defeat in their campaign openers. SRH lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 10 runs while KKR suffered a 49-run defeat at the hands of defending champions Mumbai Indians. With Mitchell Marsh ruled out of the rest of the tournament, SRH are likely to include Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi in their playing XI to give a better balance to their side. For KKR, Pat Cummins will be looking to turn things around against SRH after a forgettable outing with the ball against Mumbai Indians where he gave away 49 runs from just three overs. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Live Score Updates Between Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad Straight From Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Match 8, Indian Premier League, 2020, Sep 26, 2020
- 18:18 (IST)Pat Cummins vs David Warner: A mouthwatering clash!Australians Pat Cummins and David Warner will battle it out during the course of the clash. Both players failed to make a mark for their respective franchises in the previous game, and will be looking to deliver the goods, even at the expense of the other.
- 18:05 (IST)Both teams lost their previous match!SunRisers Hyderabad lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 10 runs in their IPL 2020 campaign opener while Kolkata Knight Riders were outclassed by the defending champions Mumbai Indians.
- 17:56 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the match eight of the Indian Premier League 2020. Kolkata Knight Riders will take on SunRisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.