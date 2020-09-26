Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match eight of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Both teams are coming into the match after suffering a defeat in their campaign openers. SRH lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 10 runs while KKR suffered a 49-run defeat at the hands of defending champions Mumbai Indians. With Mitchell Marsh ruled out of the rest of the tournament, SRH are likely to include Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi in their playing XI to give a better balance to their side. For KKR, Pat Cummins will be looking to turn things around against SRH after a forgettable outing with the ball against Mumbai Indians where he gave away 49 runs from just three overs. (LIVE SCORECARD)

