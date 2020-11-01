Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 54th match of IPL 2020, with the tie a must-win for both sides. The clash will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, starting at 7.30 PM. RR have a poor net run-rate (NRR), and their best chance of qualifying will be if SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) lose their final matches. In that case, the Rajasthan-based franchise will reach the playoffs with a win against KKR, without the NRR playing a role. However, in case of a win for either SRH or KXIP, RR will have to ensure a higher NRR in comparison to the losing side between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) be played?

The IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

When is the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR)?

The IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take place on Sunday, November 1.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR)?

The IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.

Where to watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR)?

The live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be available on Disney+Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

