With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 finally in full flow, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to face Mumbai Indians (MI) in their first match of the season. The match will be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Defending champions MI have already begun their IPL 2020 campaign with a defeat to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the season opener on September 19. MI captain Rohit Sharma will be hoping for a better display by his side, meanwhile, KKR captain Dinesh Karthik will be aiming for a win. Live streaming of the match will be available on digital platforms.

When is the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)?

The IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) will take place on September 23, Wednesday.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) be played?

The IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)?

The IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) will broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)?

The live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) will be on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)