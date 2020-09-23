IPL 2020 Live Score, KKR vs MI: Mumbai Indians Looking To Bounce Back As They Take On Kolkata Knight Riders In Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders are up against Mumbai Indians in their first match of IPL 2020.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to face Mumbai Indians (MI) in their first fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. In what looks like an exciting encounter, MI have already played their first match of this campaign, losing to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the season opener on September 19. Opposing captains Dinesh Karthik and Rohit Sharma will be aiming for wins. Both teams have faced each other 25 times in the IPL, with MI coming out on top with 19 wins, while KKR have only grabbed six victories against the defending champions. The IPL has also been shifted to United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the rising COVID-19 cases in India. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 LIVE Updates Between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians straight from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Match 5, Indian Premier League, 2020, Sep 23, 2020
- 18:45 (IST)Pitch condition?The wicket has nice grass covering, so we can expect some quality amount of runs today!!!
- 18:36 (IST)Yesterday's match result?Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs on September 22. Sanju Samson was the star, with a brilliant 121-run partnership with Steve Smith.
- 18:27 (IST)Battle between two experienced IPL veterans!
It's going to be a battle between two experienced players! Dinesh Karthik, who is the KKR captain, has played in 182 IPL matches, scoring 3654 runs, at a 129.80 strike rate. He also has a high score of 97-runs (not out). He has slammed 18 fifties, also notching 357 fours and 101 sixes.
Meanwhile, MI captain Rohit Sharma has played in 189 matches, scoring 4910 runs with a 130.79 strike rate. He also has a 109 (not out) high score. The Indian opener has scored a ton and 36 fifties. His boundary count is also impressive, bagging 433 fours and 194 sixes.
- 18:20 (IST)"Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo": Mamata Banerjee wishes Kolkata Knight Riders good luck!Ahead of the IPL 2020 match, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to wish KKR good luck. She wrote, "Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo' has already been India's spirit in 2020, fighting crises without breaking a sweat. Another set of champions hit the field today, trying to bring joy to every home. My best wishes to @KKRiders & dearest @iamsrk as they begin their IPL campaign.#KKRHaiTaiyaar".
- 18:13 (IST)Head to head - Mumbai Indians come out on top!KKR and MI have faced each other 25 times in the IPL, with the latter coming out on top with 19 wins, while KKR only have six victories.
- 18:01 (IST)Andre Russell vs Trent Boult - Big hitter vs skilled specialistIt takes a special kind of bowler to face KKR's Andre Russell, and Trent Boult is the right man for MI. The experienced bowler is a specialist in any kind of condition. Against Russell, he faces a batsman who has an insane strike rate of 186.41. Boult is not a crazy monster, nor is he the greatest, but he is skilled and highly experienced. Boult knows to read situations and will be a crucial weapon for Rohit Sharma, when up against Russell.
- 17:58 (IST)The Mumbai Indians entourage!
Here is the Mumbai Indians team before boarding the team bus for the journey to Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Can they bounce back to winning ways?
| Watch your favourite #MI stars board the bus as we head to the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium for tonight's #KKRvMI #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL @MarriottBonvoy pic.twitter.com/Ie8lDPB1f0— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 23, 2020
- 17:55 (IST)Sneak peek of the pre-match scenes!Here is a sneak peek of the pre-match scenes, with the KKR and MI players greeting each other. By the vibes of it, it's going to be a cracker of a match!
off the pitch— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 23, 2020
on the pitch
Just a few more hours before we lock horns with @mipaltan in Abu Dhabi! #KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL #KKRvMI pic.twitter.com/ZcU4PrmXtm
- 17:52 (IST)Kuldeep Yadav vs Kieron Pollard - Wizardly vs Brutal aggression!Left-arm chinaman Kuldeep Yadav is a special kind of bowler, and will be a crucial weapon for KKR. Meanwhile, Kieron Pollard is a veteran for MI, having established himself as a crucial cog in their unit. A threat for any bowling attack, it will be interesting to see how he fares against the Indian wrist spinner.
- 17:47 (IST)Hello and welcome!Match 5 of IPL 2020 is here, and we are excited as all of you! Kolkata Knight Riders take on Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. In what looks like an exciting encounter, both teams will be relying on plenty of star names for a win. KKR will rely on the likes of Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russel, Eoin Morgan and Sunil Narine. Meanwhile, MI have Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya and James Pattinson. Stay tuned for an entertaining match of cricket!