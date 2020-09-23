Battle between two experienced IPL veterans!

It's going to be a battle between two experienced players! Dinesh Karthik, who is the KKR captain, has played in 182 IPL matches, scoring 3654 runs, at a 129.80 strike rate. He also has a high score of 97-runs (not out). He has slammed 18 fifties, also notching 357 fours and 101 sixes.

Meanwhile, MI captain Rohit Sharma has played in 189 matches, scoring 4910 runs with a 130.79 strike rate. He also has a 109 (not out) high score. The Indian opener has scored a ton and 36 fifties. His boundary count is also impressive, bagging 433 fours and 194 sixes.