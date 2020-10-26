Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the 46th match of IPL 2020 on Monday. The tie will start at 7.30 PM and is extremely crucial in the race for the playoffs. KKR are currently in fourth position, having accumulated 12 points from 11 matches. KXIP find themselves fifth, with 10 points from the same number of ties. A win for the Punjab-based franchise will see them go level on points with KKR. A defeat for KXIP could well bring an end to their playoff aspirations. The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, and might well prove to be a high-scoring one considering the short boundaries.

What time will the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) IPL 2020 match begin?

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) IPL 2020 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

When is the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) IPL 2020 match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) IPL 2020 match will take place on Monday, October 26.

Where to watch live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) IPL 2020 match?

The live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) IPL 2020 match will be available on Disney+Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

Where will Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) IPL 2020 match be played?

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) IPL 2020 match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) IPL 2020 match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) IPL 2020 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)