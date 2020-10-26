WICKET! R Tripathi c Rahul b Shami 7 (4)





Mohammed Shami lives up to his reputation as he dismisses Rahul Tripathi in his first over.





Beautiful seam position by Shami there and the balls moves away but only just from the right-hander. Tripathi gets a faint edge on it as Rahul gets an easy catch beind the stumps.

Another wicket! KXIP are off to a great start.