Glenn Maxwell dismisses Nitish Rana in the first over to give Kings XI Punjab a great start. KXIP have won the toss and elected to field against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match No. 46 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Sharjah as the race to the playoffs reaches its final few stages. KXIP are placed fifth in the points table with 10 points from 11 matches while KKR are placed fourth with 12 points. With Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore all on 14 points and within one victory of qualifying for the playoffs, the race for the fourth spot is likely to heat up. The contenders are KKR, KXIP, Rajasthan Royals and SunRisers Hyderabad, with Chennai Super Kings already knocked out. With that in mind, both teams in tonight's contest, but more so KXIP because they have won a game less than KKR, would treat the match as a virtual qualifier. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Match 46, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 26, 2020
- 19:40 (IST)WICKET! R Tripathi c Rahul b Shami 7 (4)Another wicket! KXIP are off to a great start.Mohammed Shami lives up to his reputation as he dismisses Rahul Tripathi in his first over.Beautiful seam position by Shami there and the balls moves away but only just from the right-hander. Tripathi gets a faint edge on it as Rahul gets an easy catch beind the stumps.
- 19:35 (IST)SIX!Rahul Tripathi walks in at No. 3 and gets going straight away. He slog sweeps the fifth ball of the first over for a six over wide long-on.KKR are up and running.
- 19:33 (IST)WICKET! N Rana c Gayle b Maxwell 0 (1)Maxwell strikes!KKR have lost their first wicket in the very first over.The ploy to start with Maxwell has worked. He fires one ball down the leg side and Rana looks to sweep it behind square on the leg side.However, he hits it straight to Chris Gayle at short fine leg.
- 19:30 (IST)Glenn Maxwell will bowl the first over for KXIPKXIP start with spin here.Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill are opening the batting for KKR.
- 19:28 (IST)We're ready for live actionThe last time these two teams faced off, KKR emerged victorious in a game of inches as Glenn Maxwell's strike off the last ball of the match landed a few inched inside the boundary. KXIP needed 6 to tie the match but got only four runs.Will we see another humdinger tonight? Let's find out!
- 19:07 (IST)Playing XIsKolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun ChakravarthyKings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
- 19:02 (IST)Toss: Kings XI Punjab win the toss and choose to fieldKL Rahul calls it right and Kings XI Punjab are fielding first.KXIP are unchanged from the last match.KKR are unchanged as well. Andre Russell remains sidelined due to injury.
- 18:56 (IST)Runs galore, for sure!
- 18:50 (IST)Plenty of points on offer for Fantasy LeaguesThe likes of KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine and others make it a great contest for fantasy points.Here are the top fanstasy picks on offer in tonight's clash.
- 18:33 (IST)The teams are gearing up for the contest
- 18:30 (IST)Cummins and co. vs Rahul and co.Pat Cummins and Lockie Ferguson have breathed life into the KKR bowling attack in the second half of IPL 2020.Tonight, though, they will be up against the most consistent batsman and the highest scorer in IPL 2020, KL Rahul and the likes of Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran, who have been the driving forces behind KXIP's late revival.Here are the players to watch out for in tonight's match.
- 18:22 (IST)Kings XI look to continue their winning runA magnificent display of death bowling by Chris Jordan and Arshdeep Singh helped Kings XI shock SunRisers Hyderabad in their last outing. KXIP now have four wins on the trot and will look to continue on their winning run.KKR, on the other hand, upset Delhi Capitals as Varun Chakravarthy picked up his maiden five-wicket haul.Here is the preview for the match.
- 18:06 (IST)KXIP – Hot on the heels of the top four with four wins in a row
- 18:04 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match No. 46 of Indian Premier League 2020 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab at Sharjah.