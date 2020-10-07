Riding on the recent form, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will look for a repeat of their 10-wicket victory against Kings XI Punjab in their last outing when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi. CSK had lost three matches in a row before they bounced back to thump Kings XI on Sunday courtesy an unbeaten opening stand between Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis. KKR, on the other hand, lost to Delhi Capitals by 18 runs in Sharjah on Saturday. CSK are placed fifth on the points table while KKR are fourth and both KKR vs CSK LIVE Match: Kolkata Knight Riders take on Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi on October 7 in Match 21 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.teams would look to catch up on table-toppers Mumbai Indians as well as Delhi and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who are second and third respectively.

How do I watch live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2020 match?

The live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2020 match will be available on Disney+Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

When is the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2020 match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2020 match will take place on Wednesday October 7.

What time will the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2020 match begin?

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2020 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2020 match be played?

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2020 match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2020 match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2020 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)