IPL 2020: "Released Chris Lynn So That We Could Bid For You," KKR CEO Tells Yuvraj Singh

Updated: 20 November 2019 11:29 IST

KKR's CEO Venky Mysore told Yuvraj Singh that why the two-time IPL champions released Chris Lynn ahead of the IPL 2020 auction.

Yuvraj Singh played for Mumbai Indians in the last edition of Indian Premier League. © AFP

Yuvraj Singh, former India all-rounder, was in the news recently after he called Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) decision to release Chris Lynn a "bad call". Chris Lynn was among the 11 players the franchise released ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction which is scheduled to be held on December 19. "He is someone I have seen in the IPL. He has given some great starts to KKR. I really don't understand why they have not retained him. I think it is a bad call, must send SRK a message on that. Chris was just outstanding today," Yuvraj had said after Lynn smashed 91 runs in a T10 League match.

After Yuvraj Singh's comments on KKR's call to part ways with Chris Lynn, Venky Mysore, KKR's CEO, took to Twitter to explain the team's decision to the all-rounder.

"@YUVSTRONG12 we released @lynny50 so that we could bid for you! Love and respect for both of you champions! #IPL2020 #KKR #Legends #Sixhitters @KKRiders," Venky Mysore tweeted.

The 37-year-old, who announced his retirement from international cricket before the 2019 World Cup, had also announced retirement from IPL but with Sunrisers Hyderabad and now KKR speaking highly of the left-hander, Yuvraj may be forced to change his mind.

Yuvraj's comments on Lynn came after his side Maratha Arabians defeated Team Abu Dhabi by 24 runs thanks to the Australian's unbeaten knock of 91 off 30 deliveries. Lynn smashed seven sixes and nine boundaries as he broke Alex Hales' record of the highest individual score in the T10 League.

KKR had released a total of 11 players from last year's squad including five overseas players. Apart from Lynn, KKR parted ways with Carlos Brathwaite, Joe Denly, Matt Kelly and Anrich Nortje.

