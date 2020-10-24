Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Another single as this is worked through mid-wicket.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter and on middle, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
9.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, Shankar pushes it to covers.
9.3 overs (0 Run) The googly outide off, Shankar looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, Pandey pushes it slightly uppishly towards long on for one.
9.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, it is defended at the very end.
Ravi Bishnoi will bowl now. 1-0-5-1 for him so far.
8.6 overs (0 Run) On off, defended.
Vijay Shankar is the new man in.
DRINKS! Hyderabad started off with a bang as Warner and Bairstow were batting aggressively and it seemed that they would chase this total down without breaking much of a sweat. But ever since spin has been introduced into the attack, Hyderabad have started struggling. They lost Warner and Bairstow and Abdul Samad has also followed them back to the hut. They still have Manish Pandey out in the middle. Punjab will need to pick up some more wickets and apply some more pressure if they are to grab the two points tonight. Hyderabad require 60 runs from 67 balls. An exciting segment of play is lined up.
8.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Three wickets in quick succession and the move to get Shami back into the attack has worked! Samad's stay out there is a short one. A very good catch by Jordan. It is full and on off, Samad hits it hard towards mid off. Jordan leaps high, times it to perfection and takes it brilliantly. Is there a sense of panic in the Hyderabad camp? Well, if there was no panic yet, there could well be now as three quick wickets have fallen. Another 60 needed in 67.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Length and on middle, it is pushed down to long on for one.
8.3 overs (0 Run) A yorker on off, it is jammed out towards cover.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Length and on off, it is pushed through covers for one.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball and put away! It is full and on the pads, Samad works it fine and bags a boundary on the leg side.
7.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, it is the leg spinner. Pandey stays back and defends it.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, it is creamed through covers for one.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Full and wide outside off, it is driven through covers for one.
7.3 overs (1 Run) On off, this is hit down to long on for one.
Abdul Samad will come out now for Hyderabad.
7.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Rahul is elated. Murugan has cleaned up Bairstow around his legs. JB never looked comfortable. Jonny walks right across and looks to sweep but Ashwin bowls it full and on middle. Bairstow misses and the stumps are shattered. Punjab need a few more quickly.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, it is pushed through covers for one.
6.6 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! This looked to be close but luckily for Bairstow and Hyderabad, this is not out. Rahul goes for the review this time around as well. This is another googly around off, Bairstow lunges forward and looks to defend this one but he misses and gets hit on the pads. The players appeal but no says the umpire. Rahul goes for the review and it is seen that the ball was missing the wickets. Bairstow survives, just.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy on middle, Pandey looks to defend but it goes off the outside edge towards point. The batters pick up a single.
Another review! This time though a shout for an LBW has been turned down. Looks close but it might be a little high.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter on middle, Pandey pushes this one to the leg side.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Floated around middle, Pandey looks to play at this but misses it and it hits him on the pads and rolls to the off side.
Manish Pandey walks out to bat!
6.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Warner is a goner and this is just the breakthrough that Punjab needed! Bishnoi provides the wicket for Rahul! Warner was looking very dangerous and he walks back to the hut now! Loopy ball around off, Warner looks to reverse sweep this one but he misses it and Rahul scalps this one behind and he is very excited about this. The umpire says no and Rahul goes for the review straightaway. Replays roll in and there is a spike as the ball goes past the bat. It seems like Warner has gloved this. He walks back.
An appeal for a caught behind has been turned down. Rahul reviews as he is very confident.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Warner welcomes Bishnoi with a boundary! Warner gets the reverse sweep out now! Floated around off, Warner reverse sweeps this one past the short third man fielder and it runs away to the ropes.
Ravi Bishnoi is on now!
5.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over as Bairstow plays this back to the bowler. Hyderabad are at 52/0 at the end of the Powerplay. 75 required in 84 balls.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Floated around off, spinning into the right-hander, he misses it again and it hits him on the body and rolls to the off side. Too high and was going down leg.
5.4 overs (0 Run) On off, pushed towards covers.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy around off, Bairstow looks for the reverse sweep but misses and the ball hits his pads and rolls to the leg side. The players appeal but the umpire is not interested.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! It is the sweep which comes out this time but the result is the same! Loopy around middle, Bairstow sweeps this one towards the deep square leg region for another boundary. 50 runs up for Hyderabad.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The reverse sweep is out and it will fetch him a boundary! Loopy around middle, Bairstow reverse sweeps it towards the deep point region for a boundary.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.1 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad, chasing a target of 127, are 71/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2020 today match between Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Everything related to Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live score. Do check for Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.