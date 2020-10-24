Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Chris Gayle has to go! He has been outfoxed by his international teammate Holder! They had done well to keep his quiet so far and he does not terror the bowlers of Hyderabad. Very well bowled and the catch is a good one as well. They have been bowling yorker after yorker and they have their man. Holder bowls this full and wide outside off, Gayle reaches out and looks to go big over the long off region but the timing on this one was not going to take it past the ropes. He holes out to David Warner in the deep.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Another yorker on off, Gayle gets under it and works it to the leg side.
9.4 overs (1 Run) A yorker on middle, Rahul clears his front foot and tucks this to the mid-wicket region to rotate the strike.
9.3 overs (1 Run) On a full length around off, Gayle reaches out and works this to the cover region. Another single.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a good length ball around middle, Rahul pulls this one to the deep square leg region for a single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball around off, Gayle looks to pull but it goes off his top edge over Bairstow and towards the third man region. Khaleel does well to clean up in the deep. Just a single in the end.
9.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Holder starts off with a full toss way outside the off stump. Gayle reaches out and looks to make contact but cannot. Wided.
DRINKS! It has been cautious so far by Punjab! They have lost just the one wicket and are in a good position at the moment. However, it is probably time for them to step on the gas as there are some good batters to come. Hyderabad, on the other hand, know, they need wickets to contain this Punjab batting line-up. Jason Holder is back on!
8.6 overs (0 Run) A great over this by Rashid. Just the single. Rashid bowls a googly around off, it spins into the right-hander, Rahul does well to work this to the leg side.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball around off, Rahul works this one to the point region.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Short ball around off, Rahul defends this one out.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Floated around middle, Gayle sweeps this one to the leg side for a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Gayle survives this one! He does not seem to be picking up Rashid Khan. Flatter on middle, Gayle looks to flick this one but misses and gets hit on the pads. The players appeal but the umpire says no. Warner talks to Bairstow and takes the review. It is seen that this was pitching outside leg. A review wasted in the end.
Review time! A huge shout for LBW has been turned down. It seems a little high.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Floated around leg, Gayle looks to heave this to the leg side but he misses and it comes off his pads and rolls to the leg side.
7.6 overs (1 Run) On a full length around off, Gayle works this towards long off to retain the strike for the next over. A tidy start by Natarajan. Just the 4 runs.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! A yorker outside off, Gayle leaves it alone thinking it could be a wide. The umpire does not think so. A dot.
7.4 overs (1 Run) On a slower good length ball outside off, Rahul punches this one to the deep cover region for another single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball around middle and leg, Gayle tickles this one fine to the fine leg region to collect a single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a good length around leg, Gayle pushes it to the leg side.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball around off, Rahul works this to the off side for a single.
Natarajan is on now!
6.6 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Flatter around middle, spinning away from the left-hander, Gayle looks to defend but misses and Bairstow collects. There is an appeal as they think that he nicked it. The umpire does not think so. Warner does not go for the review.
6.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Gayle has joined the party! Pure power! Flatter around middle, Gayle swivels and powers this one over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Short ball outside off, Gayle pushes this to the cover region.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter around off, Rahul tucks this off his back foot towards the mid-wicket region for a single. 50 runs up for Punjab.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter around leg, Gayle nudges this to the square leg region for one.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Full toss around off, Rahul eases this one to the long on region for a single.
Rashid Khan is on now!
5.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end but a good Powerplay for Punjab! They are 47 for 1. The last ball is a yorker outside off. Gayle looks to jam it out but misses.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant from the big man! Just used the pace of the bowler. It is short and outside off. Gayle waits for it and then guides it through backward point for a boundary. Second in the over.
5.4 overs (0 Run) A cutter on off, it is guided to point.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crisp! Just leaned into that one! It is fuller and outside off, a half volley outside off. Gayle times it through covers and it races away to the fence.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, it is worked through square leg for one.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off with a full toss outside off. Gayle looks to drive but misses. Bairstow fails to collect it cleanly and a bye is taken.
