Right then! This has been a very good victory by Punjab and they are right in the race for the fourth position. They are on 10 points now and they move into the fifth position on the table. Hyderabad, on the other hand, will be disappointed that they lost this game from a position of winning it. They will be looking to bounce back in their next encounter. The action continues as it is Super Sunday on the 25th of October, 2020. In the 1st game, Chennai take on Bangalore in Dubai and later Mumbai go up against Rajasthan in Abu Dhabi. All the action starts at 1400 Local (1000 GMT). We hope to have your company for both the games. Until then, take care.
Chris Jordan is the Man of the Match. He says he feels great, they had a pretty tough start to the tournament but the entire management kept a lot of belief. States they have a big squad and the management is trying to find the correct combination, it is a team game and it does not matter how many games he plays as long as the team wins. Mentions Arshdeep is a very good bowler, he has got in a lot of free mind and he just backs his skillls and it comes off. Ends by saying he just tried to be calm and not put a lot of pressure on himself, he wanted to give Arshdeep as much as possible to defend.
The winning captain of Punjab, KL Rahul, says they are making winning a habit now, they could not find that habit in the first half but he is speechless right now and all he can do is applaud the effort by the team and it was a complete team effort. Mentions the work done is always behind the scenes, the support staff has been brilliant, a lot can't be changed with a player in two months but you can get them mentally prepared and the coaches have done really well to do so. Admits they were giving their all but the results did not go their way, they though are happy now as they have started winning the games. Mentions they knew it was not a high scoring wicket and so did Hyderabad as they tried to maximize the Powerplay. He was hoping they did not give more than 40 in the first 6 as they knew they could pull it back on a wicket where it was turning. Ends by saying the players have put in a lot of hard work, they have gone out of their comfort zone and worked really hard and it is showing.
Arshdeep Singh is in for a chat! He starts off by saying that in the start, the score was not big and that they saw an opportunity for a win and in the end, it worked out for them. Says that the wicket was stopping a bit and they wanted to make them hit to the longer side and he was looking to bowl slower balls. Says that he has been backed well by the team and the management and he is enjoying this moment. On the wicket of Vijay Shankar, he tells that he wanted to keep it simple and hit the hard lengths.
The skipper of Hyderabad, David Warner, starts off by saying that this one hurts and that he is disappointed with the result. Feels that the bowlers did a good job to restrict Punjab. Feels that after their start, they took their foot of the pedal. Adds that him and Bairstow were trying to play well in the Powerplay and that spin would be harder to play against on this wicket and that they wanted to apply pressure upfront. Tells that the bowlers bowled well with the ball and the plans that the bowlers had worked out well. Feels that they just have to forget this game and move on and they have to start again in the next game.
The Punjab bowling was pretty poor to begin with as their bowlers were taken apart in the first 6. However, the spinners then got them back into the game by taking the openers out. Then there was a period where they failed to take a wicket but they did not let Hyderabad score freely. Also, the bowling side always believed that they are in the game. They never let their body language down and kept going for it. They reaped the rewards courtesy Jordan who finally showed why he is one of the best T20 bowlers in the world. Also, credit to Arshdeep Singh who was exceptional, a youngster with so much pressure on him, he has rose to the occasion. Outstanding. This is one win which will lift the spirits of Punjab! If it was already not lifted as they had won three games in a row before this. Now they have won 4 and are serious contendors to finish in the 4th spot.
What a game! What a defense! Punjab one has to say, have done the unbelievable. Who would have thought they would win this game after the start Warner and Bairstow got Hyderabad off too. Yes, they did manage to get three quickly but Pandey and Shankar got the chase back on track, not only back on track but in their favor but some margin when they needed 30 in 30 but that is where everything changed. Pandey fell, dots started to mount, Shankar got a blow on his head which rattled him and also saw his dismissal. After that, Hyderabad just kept losing wicket after wicket. Not the first time did they implode, this did happen to them against Bangalore too but this will probably hurt them a lot more.
19.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! WOW! Punjab have wrapped this game up in some style! What was Khaleel thinking? He did not seem bothered to even get over the crease! On a good length around off, Ahmed taps it towards point and he jogs through for the single. The fielder there, Bishnoi does well to grab the ball and have a shy at the bowler's end and he does not miss. The third umpire is called into play and replays show that Ahmed is well short of his crease. PUNJAB WIN THIS GAME BY 12 RUNS!
19.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Ahmed pushes this to the point region. 13 required off 2 balls now. Highly unlikely for Hyderabad now.
19.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Punjab are in charge now! What a wonderful catch this is by Jordan and the bowling by Arshdeep is brilliant as well! Hard to see Hyderabad coming back into this game now! A slower back of a length ball around off, Garg lofts this one towards the long on region but he does not time this well. Jordan does well to run in, dive and take a spectacular catch. 13 runs needed in the last 3 balls.
19.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Hyderabad are falling all over the place at the moment and Sandeep Sharma was not able to deal with this and he walks back now. A slower short length ball on middle, Sandeep looks to pull but he mistimes this one and it goes towards mid-wicket and Ashwin does well to backtrack and scalp this one. Hyderabad now need 13 runs off the last 4 balls.
19.1 overs (1 Run) IN THE AIR...SAFE! Short ball on middle, Garg looks to pull this one but it comes off his top edge and goes towards the square leg region. Only a single. 13 runs required off 5 now.
Arshdeep to bowl the last! A youngster against another youngster. 14 needed in 6. Who will keep his nerve?
18.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Sandeep works it back to the bowler. It is all on Garg now. 14 runs required off the last over.
18.5 overs (1 Run) No hat-trick for Jordan as this is a single worked by Garg to the cover region.
Sandeep Sharma is in now!
18.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! BACK-TO-BACK WICKETS! Jordan is on a hat-trick as well! Rashid Khan was looking to go big but he finds the fielder! They needed him out there right now but he is walking back. Good length ball outside off, Rashid slashes this towards deep cover but his shot does not have enough juice in it for it to cross the ropes. He holes out to the Pooran out there and Hyderabad are in big trouble. 15 required off 8 now.
Rashid Khan walks out to bat!
18.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another one falls! It is Holder this time and Hyderabad are in a bit of a pickle now! They have made things difficult for themselves now. On a good length outside off, Holder plays this slightly uppishly towards the cover region. He was looking to clear that man but he is not able to as the fielder there gobbles it up. Punjab believe now. 15 required off 9 balls.
18.2 overs (1 Run) On a good length around off, Garg looked to work this to the off side but it comes off his inside edge and goes off his pads and rolls to the point region and the batters pinch a single.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Yorker on off, Holder works this one down to the long on region for a single.
17.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over as Garg works this one to the point fielder. Hyderabad still need 17 runs off 12 balls.
Priyam Garg walks out to bat!
17.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND CAUGHT! It is Shankar who walks back now! Punjab needed this and they have got another important wicket! A good delivery too as Arshdeep removes the pace of the ball. On a good length around off, Shankar stays on his back foot and looks to work this to the third man region but it kisses his outside edge and KL Rahul behind is safe as house. Is there a twist in the tale? Hyderabad require 17 runs off 13 balls.
This is nasty! The throw has directly hit Shankar on the helmet! He is down in pain and the physio rushes out. The good news is, he is back on his feet.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Another single as Holder taps this towards point. There is a throw at the keeper's end and it is missed but it goes onto hit Shankar's helmet. That was nasty. Would have hurt a lot.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a good length delivery around off, Shankar tucks this to the square leg region and will settle for the single.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a good length ball around off, Holder nudges this to the mid-wicket region to pinch a single.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball around middle, Holder looks to pull this one but misses it. It hits him on the box. That would have hurt.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shankar does not let this remain a good over as he smacks a boundary on the last ball of the over! On a good length around off, Shankar lofts this one over the mid off fielder and it crosses the ropes on a bounce. 20 required in the last 3 overs.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Another single as Holder works this one to the deep point region. A good over so far for Punjab.
16.4 overs (1 Run) On a good length outside off, Shankar works this one to the point region for one.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Holder works this one to the deep cover region for a single.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Good length outside off, Holder looks to work this to the off side but it takes the inside edge onto the pads and rolls to the off side.
Jason Holder walks out to bat!
16.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Punjab needed a breakthrough and that is exactly what Jordan has provided here! What a catch too in the deep! It was a moment of inspiration! On a good length around off, Pandey slams this one uppishly down the ground looking for the big one. He does not time it as well as he would have liked as the fielder runs in and times his jump to perfection and takes a wonderful catch. It seems that there is some life left in this game after all.
16.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slips a full toss down the leg side, Pandey looks to flick but misses. Wided.
DRINKS! It should be Hyderabad's game from here! They have two set batters out there and the run rate needed is 7. Punjab, on the other hand, will need 4 extremely good overs if they are to win this. First though, they will have to break this stand or these two will probably win it with an over to spare. Are we in for a surprise? Stay tuned.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Short ball outside off, Shankar taps this one to the point region. Hyderabad require 28 runs in the last 4 overs.
15.5 overs (0 Run) SWING AND A MISS! Floated ball around off, Shankar looks for the slog sweep but he misses this one completely.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Short ball on off, Shankar plays it back to the bowler.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball around off, Pandey slaps this one down the ground towards long off for one.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter outside off, Pandey works this one to the point region.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Shankar taps this to point for a quick single.
