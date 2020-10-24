Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
The target is not a big one and Hyderabad should chase this down! The wicket did seem a little slow but Punjab will have to bowl out of their skins to restrict them. If they do so, it will come as a surprise. Can they do so? We will find out.
Sandeep Sharma is in for a chat! Says he is very happy and he is satisfied that he got 100 wickets in the Indian T20 League. Adds that he has been trying to get to that mark in the previous couple of games but he has got it now. Also tells that it is special getting it against Punjab as this was one of his former teams. Tells that when the bowl does not swing, he thinks of bowling to the stumps as he does not want to give any room and that he thinks about making the batters hit on the side where his fielders are set.
An excellent bowling performance from Hyderabad! A complete team effort from them. Rashid, Sandeep and Holder were the amogst the wickets as they finished with two each. Natarajan and Khaleel also had a decent night. They had a plan to every batsman. They knew what field to keep and where to bowl to who and they executed it brilliantly. Warner will be really pleased.
A tremendous effort with the ball by Hyderabad and they are well and truly on top after the end of the first innings! Punjab, on the other hand, will be extremely disappointed with how things have gone along. They were off to a decent start courtesy Gayle, Rahul and Mandeep. However, the wicket of the West Indian changed everything. Rahul then fell on the next ball itself and run scoring after that became a real problem. They just could not get the boundaries and due to the pressure building, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Pooran was fighting a lone hand but he too found it difficult to score. In the end, one believes, they are at least 30 to 40 runs short.
19.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple to end the innings. Full and wide outside off, Pooran plays this to the deep cover region and they collect two runs to end the innings. PUNJAB END WITH 126/7!
19.5 overs (2 Runs) The throw by Shankar is very poor and Punjab are let off the hook. On a fuller length around off, Pooran sweeps this one towards the deep mid-wicket region. The throw is poor and the batters come back for the second run.
19.4 overs (0 Run) A yorker outside off, Pooran cannot dig this one out and it is another dot. This has been a good over so far for Hyderabad.
19.3 overs (0 Run) On a good length around off, Pooran pushes this one to the short third man region. Another dot.
19.2 overs (0 Run) A dot! Fullish and outside off, Pooran goes for the slog sweep but he misses this one.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Much needed boundary right at the end for Punjab! A full toss outside off, Pooran hammers this through the cover region and it runs away to the fence as the fielders cannot stop this one.
19.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! He bowls a yorker way outside off, Pooran thinks about having a poke at this but leaves it alone. Wided by the umpire.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Length delivery outside off, Pooran pushes it through mid off for a run.
18.5 overs (0 Run) A single as this is eased down to long off. Can Pooran finish with a flurry of boundaries in the last over?
18.4 overs (2 Runs) Two now! It is a full toss on middle, it is hit down towards long on. They take one and go for the second. The fielder fires it towards the bowler's end. Khaleel is quite some distance away from the stumps and hence, it is two.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! It has been a long time coming! A welcome one for Punjab but they will need a few more. It is a short one on middle, Pooran stays back and pulls it hard over the mid-wicket fielder and into the fence.
Ravi Bishnoi walks out into the middle.
18.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Ashwin is well short! Brilliant from Shankar! This is guided towards him at point. The batters go for a run. He gets to the ball, picks it up and fires it at the stumps at the bowler's end. He hits the stumps there. An appeal and it is taken upstairs. Replays show that Ashwin is well short.
The third umpire is called into play for this run out referral. Replays roll in and Ashwin's bat is outside the crease as the bails are whipped off. He will have to walk back.
18.1 overs (2 Runs) On off, this is carved over point for two.
17.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! On middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket for one.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Creamed but just for one! A low full toss outside off, it is stroked through covers for one.
17.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is pushed towards cover for one.
Murugan Ashwin walks out now.
17.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Holder has another one! A good short ball on middle. Jordan looks to pull but gets a top edge. It lobs towards the man at short fine leg who makes no mistake. Hyderabad continue to take wickets at the right time and continue to be on top.
17.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A full toss but down the leg side, Jordan looks to flick but misses.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for a couple.
17.1 overs (1 Run) A full toss but it is well wide outside off. Pooran reaches out for it. It goes off the toe-end towards cover for one.
Jason Holder will bowl now. 3-0-20-1 are his figures so far.
16.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, Pooran looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It rolls on the off side for one.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Another single! On the body, Jordan looks to flick but is early into the shot. He closes the face of the bat early. A leading edge is induced towards the right of the bowler and a run is taken.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off, this is slapped towards cover. Garg there dives and makes a half stop. They take one and think of a second but do not go for it.
16.2 overs (1 Run) A slower one outside off, Pooran guides it towards short third man for one.
16.1 overs (2 Runs) Very good running! This is a slower one on middle, it is worked down to long on for a couple.
Bowling Change. Khaleel Ahmed is back into the attack for Hyderabad. 2-0-15-0 so far.
15.6 overs (1 Run) A full toss outside off, it is hit through point for one. Another outstanding over. Punjab going nowhere at the moment.
15.5 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Brilliant! A cutter on middle, it pitches and moves away. Jordan looks to defend but it goes past the outside edge.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Jordan looks to hit it through the off side but it goes off the inner half back to the bowler.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) Really good running! On the pads, this is worked through square leg for a couple.
15.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Jordan looks to flick but misses. Wided.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Full and wide outside off, it is carved through backward point for one.
