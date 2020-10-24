Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) On a good length on off, Shankar works this to the deep cover region for a single. 30 needed in 30.
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shankar is playing some fine strokes! On a good length around off, he opens up the face of his bat and works this one in the gap between the point fielder and the short third man fielder and it runs away to the ropes.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Good length on off, Pandey heaves this one towards the mid-wicket region. They think about the second run but settle for the single.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball around off, Pandey pushes this one to the cover region and denies taking the single on this occasion.
14.2 overs (1 Run) On a fuller length around off, Shankar pushes this one wide of long off for another single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) On a good length around off, Pandey works this one towards the long off region for a single.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Starts the over with a boundary and ends the over with a boundary! Shankar is looking good! Loopy around off, Shankar hammers this past the bowler and the timing on this is sublime and it will cross the ropes down the ground. 38 needed in 36.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Pandey plays this one down the ground towards the long off region for one.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up ball on off, Pandey taps this one to the off side.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball outside off, Shankar slaps this through the cover region to collect a single.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Shankar defends this one out.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shankar starts off with a boundary! Loopy around middle, Shankar works this one towards the long on region and the ball races away past the ropes. Much needed boundary for Hyderabad.
Murgan Ashwin is back!
12.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end as Pandey blocks this back to the bowler. A good over by Jordan. Just the 2 runs. 48 runs required in 42 balls.
12.5 overs (1 Run) On a good length on middle, Shankar works this to the deep square leg region for a single.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Shankar works this one to the cover region.
12.3 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! On a fullish length around off, Pandey works this one towards the mid off region and the batters scamper through for the single. Maxwell grabs the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end and hits the stumps. The third umpire is called into play. Replays roll in and Pandey's bat is well inside the crease.
A direct hit but Pandey seems in! They have referred it upstairs.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a good length ball on off, Pandey defends it back to the bowler.
12.1 overs (0 Run) SWING AND A MISS! Back of a length ball outside off, Pandey swings his bat but does not connect bat with ball.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball around off, Shankar defends this one out. Hyderabad require 50 runs in 48 balls.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball around off, Pandey taps it to the point region and the batters collect a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball outside off, Shankar pushes this one to the cover region for a single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted outside off, Pandey slaps this one down the ground towards long off for a single.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter outside off, Pandey plays this to the mid-wicket region.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle, defended out.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is worked down to long on for one. Another tidy over.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, this is slapped through covers for one.
10.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slips this one down the leg side, Shankar looks to flick but misses.
10.4 overs (0 Run) On off, it is pushed to mid off.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on middle, defended.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Uppish but safe! Shorter and around off, this sticks in the surface. Shankar is early into the push. It goes uppishly towards mid off but lands well short.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, it is slapped through covers for one.
Chris Jordan will bowl now for Punjab.
