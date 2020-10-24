Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Thrashed away! Warner is really picking the length early here. It is short again and on middle, Warner clears his front leg again and pulls it through mid-wicket. No chance of stopping that.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Good length and on middle, Warner defends it onto the ground.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smashed! Warner backs away and Shami bowls it short and on middle, Warner plays a tennis-bat shot over the bowler's head and finds the fence.
4.3 overs (1 Run) On middle again, this is worked through mid-wicket for one. They once again run the first one hard but have to settle for it.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Length and on middle, Bairstow looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Length and on off, Warner guides it towards point for one.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end a good over from Ashwin. Floated around off, Bairstow works this one to the point region.
3.5 overs (0 Run) On off, Bairstow blocks this one out.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Lucky for Bairstow! Googly around off, spinning into the right-hander, he looks to work this to the off side but it takes the outside edge and goes between keeper and slip and into the third man region for a boundary.
3.3 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Floated around off, Bairstow looks for the drive but it spins away and whizzes past his outside edge into Rahul's gloves.
3.2 overs (0 Run) A googly on middle, Bairstow tucks this one to the leg side.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter around leg, Warner works this to the deep square leg region for a single.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shami ends the over with a poor delivery and he is punished! A low full toss around leg, Bairstow works his wrists and flicks this one to the deep square leg fence for a boundary. Hyderabad are cruising along.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Another full length delivery around off, Bairstow works this one to the mid off fielder.
2.4 overs (0 Run) On a full length on middle, Bairstow pushes this to the mid on region.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length ball around off, Warner guides this to the third man region for a single.
2.2 overs (2 Runs) IN THE AIR..SAFE! Warner looks for the big one again but he does not connect it well. Luckily for him, it is safe. Back of a length ball around off, Warner lofts this one over the mid off fielder and it lands safe. They collect two runs.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery around off, Warner smacks this one towards the mid off region.
1.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end as Warner tucks this to the short fine leg fielder. Another good over for Hyderabad. They collect 11 runs off this one as well.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on middle, Warner looks for the flick but misses and it comes off his body and rolls to the off side.
1.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Warner is looking very good so far! That's his second six of the innings. On a good length around off, Warner pulls this one over the deep square leg region for a maximum. It goes into the middle tier of the stands.
1.3 overs (1 Run) On a good length on off, Bairstow looks to work this to the off side but it takes an inside edge, sends the ball towards the fine leg region. The batters collect a single.
1.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Arshdeep bowls this down the leg side, Bairstow misses his flick. The umpire signals this as a wide.
1.2 overs (1 Run) On a good length around middle, Warner tucks this to the leg side for a single.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball around off, Bairstow looks to cut this one but it comes off his inside edge and rolls to the off side. The batters scamper through for the single.
Arshdeep Singh will bowl from the other end!
0.6 over (2 Runs) Back of a length ball around leg, Warner tucks this to the deep square leg region for a couple. The running has been brilliant so far by these two. A good start by Hyderabad. They collect 11 runs off the first over.
0.5 over (0 Run) Back of a length ball on middle, Warner pulls this to the deep square leg region.
0.4 over (6 Runs) SIX! First biggie of the innings and it is off the bat of Warner! On a good length outside off, Warner lofts this one over the deep cover region for a biggie.
0.3 over (0 Run) A loud appeal but nothing from the umpire! On a good length around middle and leg, Warner looked to flick this one but misses and it hits his pads. The players of Punjab appeal but the umpire does not move.
0.3 over (1 Run) WIDE! Shami bowls this down the leg side, Warner looks to flick but misses. Wided by the umpire.
0.2 over (0 Run) On a good length outside off, Warner thinks about going after this but thinks better and leaves it alone.
0.1 over (2 Runs) Warner and Hyderabad are off the mark straightaway! Shami starts off with a back of a length ball around off, Warner guides this to the deep point region and will collect two runs.
We are back for the chase. The Punjab players are out in the middle. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow will open the innings for Hyderabad. Mohammed Shami will start the proceedings for Punjab.
