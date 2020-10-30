Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on middle, pulled across the line but not in the gap.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Tyagi nails his yorker around leg, Gayle digs it out on the leg side. The ball rolls in the gap and he picks up a single.
9.4 overs (0 Run) That is defended solidly off the front foot by Gayle.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly off the outer half this time! Attempts for a drive through the line but ends up slicing it towards third man. Crosses for one.
9.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Effortless! KL is so good to watch. It's on a length close to off, Rahul lines himself, opens his body and lofts it with a lot of nonchalance over wide long off.
9.1 overs (0 Run) On middle and fuller, it is worked to mid-wicket.
8.6 overs (0 Run) One more dot and end of a tremendous over from Rahul. Sticks to his plan of bowling it outside off. This one stays a little low. Gayle tries to cut but misses.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Third in the over. Shorter and outside off, Gayle cuts it to point.
8.4 overs (1 Run) One more single as this is eased through covers.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, it is slapped through covers for one.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Gayle cuts but to point.
Rahul Tewatia is on!
7.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! So despite going for a boundary, just the 8 from it. Shorter and around off, it is slapped down to long off for one.
7.5 overs (0 Run) A slower one again and outside off, Gayle pushes at it away from his body. He gets an inside edge which goes on the bounce to the keeper.
7.4 overs (1 Run) One more single! Fuller and on middle, it is another slower one. Gayle eases it down to long on for one.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is pulled towards deep mid-wicket for one.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The boundaries are flowing off Gayle's bat! It is a good slower one from Stokes. Gayle pushes at it but does so inside the line. It goes off the outside edge past the keeper. With the third man in, that is always going to be a boundary.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, this is worked down towards fine leg for one.
Drinks break. Time for Rajasthan to get together and rethink their strategies. Dropping Gayle is costing them already and the current partnership has started to look dangerous. This upcoming middle phase is going to be critical. Let's see how the spinners perform on this surface. Meanwhile, Ben Stokes is getting ready to bowl after the break.
6.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end another good over for Punjab! On off, it is eased through covers for one.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off, it is a hit-me ball. Very short. Gayle drags it down to long on for one.
6.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is gone! If you pitch it slightly fuller to Gayle, he will make you pay. Gopal does that mistake. The slog sweep is out and it goes over the mid-wicket fence.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one. It stayed a touch low.
6.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
6.1 overs (0 Run) The googly to begin with on middle, it is defended.
Shreyas Gopal is on!
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Whipped away with all the class in the world! This is fuller and on middle, Rahul uses his wrists and creams it through mid-wicket to end the Powerplay with a boundary. So it turns out to be a brilliant one for Punjab eventually after a troubled beginning. They started quietly after losing Mandeep in the first over but have finished with 53 runs on the board.
5.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, it is worked towards mid-wicket. Rahul wanted a run but Gayle is not interested.
5.4 overs (2 Runs) Nicely clipped! Fuller and on the pads, it is worked through mid-wicket for two.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Bowls a slower one, it is a dipping yorker on off. Rahul jams it out towards mid off.
5.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is massive! Huge! Rahul does join the act now. Slightly short and he picks the length early. He tonks it over the square leg fence for a biggie.
5.1 overs (2 Runs) Rahul now looks to get into the act. He lofts this with the angle over mid-wicket. Not off the middle but enough to get two.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.1 overs, Kings XI Punjab are 82/1. The live updates of Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals live score, Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.