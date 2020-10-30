Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Man of the Match, Ben Stokes says that when you are in a position where you have nothing to lose, you go out there and give your best. States they are still in the reckoning and he is happy about that. Mentions he went in with the same mentality like he did against Mumbai. Shares that he enjoyed the few days off, had a good couple of days of training and hence, he could bowl his 4 overs.
Rajasthan skipper, Steven Smith starts by saying that the season has ebbed and flowed and they would have loved to have a couple of wins in the middle. Feels they are peaking at the right time and they still need to win their final match and things to go their way. Adds that they have different plans for different situations and it worked well tonight. States that it's nice to get over the line nice and early and it would have helped their net run rate as well. On Ben Stokes, Smith replies that the last two games have been exceptional, he has come out with intent and he is a class player. Also praises Stokes' effort with the ball and calls him a valuable player to have. On Samson, Smith replies that you always talk to players and get the best out of them. Adds that during their low phase, you have to keep trusting the process and they knew if he spends time in the middle, he will come good. On the next game, Smith says he will be watching the two games tomorrow closely to know what's expected from them in their final game.
Robin Uthappa comes forward for an interview! Says that it was a much-needed win and they are picking up the momentum at the right time. Feels they have got the combination right and now trusting their skills. Adds that it was gripping a bit when they were batting in the Powerplay and repeats Rahul's words that dew has been inconsistent and you cannot consider it. States that their team motto is that they can win from any situation and they back themselves. Wants to take one game at a time and not look too far ahead. Adds that they will go back, sleep and there is not much time to think about the next game which is good in a way.
Punjab skipper, KL Rahul says that it was a horrible toss to lose with the amount of dew that came on later. Mentions that it was difficult to grip the ball. Adds that on a sticky wicket like this, to get to 185 was a good effort and praises Gayle's batting. Feels they didn't play badly and need to learn how to bowl with a wet ball. States that dew has been inconsistent so far and this is something they cannot prepare for. Further says that they have some international bowlers and they know how to adapt to the situation. Wants to stay positive and hopes to put up a brilliant performance in the next game and try to squeeze in the top four.
Punjab were dismal with the ball and with the dew set in, it became even tougher for them to grip the ball. Ravi Bishnoi still managed to impress but the rest struggled and it was a meek surrender in the end.
It was a chase nicely set up by Ben Stokes' blitz with the bat. The Englishman came out with positive intent and went berserk from the word go. He fired Rajasthan to an excellent start and despite getting out, the start that he provided always kept Rajasthan afloat. Robin Uthappa and Sanju Samson never let the chips down, then Steven Smith took it forward and towards the end, Jos Buttler finished things quite easily.
A commanding win for Rajasthan! They have overhauled a tricky-looking target quite easily in the end. There was never a moment in the chase, to be honest when Rajasthan looked like losing control over this match. Overally, a win registered with 15 balls to spare and that has also halted Punjab's amazing winning streak.
17.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! That is the end of the game! RAJASTHAN WIN BY 7 WICKETS! It is a very wide delivery outside off. Left alone.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) SCORES LEVEL! A yorker outside off, this is jammed out through point for a couple.
17.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Dispatched! That is right in the zone for Buttler. Full and on middle. Buttler smashes it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, it is worked towards deep mid-wicket for one.
17.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Just the 10 needed! It is well wide outside off. Left alone.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This over is probably the one which seals the deal for Rajasthan. 19 from it and only 11 more needed. A slower one on middle. Buttler heaves it over mid-wicket and it races away to the fence.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Direct hit and Smith was a goner! This is outside off, Smith guides it towards point and takes off. Suchith, who had hit the stumps earlier on, has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is majestic from Smith! He goes down on one knee and plays the paddle scoop. He just knew where Shami was going to bowl and plays a brilliant shot. It goes for a boundary in the fine leg region. Runs needed below 20 now.
16.3 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! It is fuller and around off, Smith opens the face of the bat and guides it through point for two.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Consecutive boundaries! Excellent wrist work from Smith! This is full and on middle. It is whipped over mid-wicket. No one in the deep and boundary results.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a poor delivery with mid off up! It is full and a seam-up ball. Smith lofts it over the infield and starts the over with a boundary.
Mohammed Shami is back!
15.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! It's a big hoick and spoils all the good work done in this over by Jordan. His slower delivery is picked this time Buttler. The length is full and Buttler dispatches it over long on. 10 from the over, 30 needed off 24 balls.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, angling in, Jos stays back and pushes it to the left of the bowler. Jordan does well to stop it. Excellent over, thus far.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Fools the batsman with a slower one! Shortish and outside off, Buttler is early into the shot and gets an under edge. It rolls behind to the keeper.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery, on a length around middle and leg, Smith fails to flick and it goes off his pads to square leg. They pinch a leg bye. 150 up!
15.2 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up and outside off, Jos drives it through covers and rotates the strike.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) On a good length around off, Buttler forces it from the back foot to deep cover for a brace.
