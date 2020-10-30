Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
.
19.2 overs (1 Run) 1 run, that is flicked off the back foot for a run.
19.1 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on middle, it is hit down to long off for one.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Hangs on the back foot and punches it down to long off for a run. 14 from the over!
18.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The giant enters into the 90s and this is his 1000th six in T20 cricket! Back of a length ball around off, Gayle stays back and smokes it over wide long on for a biggie. Take a bow, Sir!
18.4 overs (1 Run) Fails to land the ball on this occasion. A low full toss on middle and it's heaved to deep mid-wicket for just a run.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Another good delivery. This time it's a slower one, on a fuller length and close to the tram line, Maxwell fails to put the bat on the ball again.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Well done, young man! Tyagi keeps his focus, watches the batsman moving back and bowls a speedy length delivery outside off. Maxwell swishes and misses.
18.2 overs (5 Runs) FOUR! It's a no ball as well for the waist-high full toss. Around leg, Maxwell turns and helps it on its way to the fine leg fence. Free Hit loading...
18.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller delivery around off, pushed to deep cover for a run.
17.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! That is clean as a whistle! Good wicket as Pooran could have made a real difference in the final two overs. Still a handy little innings from him. It is a short one and on middle. Pooran pulls but does not get the elevation he wanted. Tewatia takes a good catch by timing his leap to perfection. The umpires take it upstairs and replays show that it is fine. A wicket but a very expensive over from Stokes.
Has that been taken? Tewatia is claming it but the umpires have taken it upstairs. It looks clean.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Just a single! Fuller and on off, Gayle lofts it but not off the middle. Towards long off for one.
17.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Powered! Another top, top short. It is short and it sits up to be hit. Gayle once again waits for it and then slams it over the mid-wicket fence. Another big over for Punjab.
17.3 overs (1 Run) A slower short ball and outside off. Pooran waits for it and then pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Just a single! A slower one on the pads, Gayle swings but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It goes on the leg side for one.
17.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bangs it short and well wide outside off. Wided. Pressure getting to Stokes.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent start for Punjab! This is a slower one and on middle, Gayle waits for it and thyen hits it hard through mid-wicket. It is in the gap and a boundary. Pressure on Stokes now.
Ben Stokes to bowl out!
16.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The last ball spoils the over. Misses his length by a little and pays the price. It is full and on off, Pooran lofts it over the long off fence for a biggie.
16.5 overs (2 Runs) Brilliant from Smith! The skipper leading from the front. Gave an extra run early on but saves two here. This is a full toss, a little too quick for Pooran. He hits it down towards the long on fence. Smith there runs to his right, dives and pushes it back.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, it is hit down to long off for one.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Another single! It is very full, not easy to hit those. It is jammed through covers for one.
16.2 overs (1 Run) A quick run! Fuller and outside off. Gayle looks to jam it out but it goes off the inside edge towards the leg side for a quick run. Lovely start by Tyagi.
16.1 overs (0 Run) A yorker, brilliant. Not a lot you can do there but jam it out back to the bowler.
Drinks break. Finally, there was a breakthrough for Rajasthan as they managed to remove KL Rahul. But the real danger man is still there and he is joined by another pocket dynamite in Nicholas Pooran. How will the final phase pan out?
15.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Dismissed! Pooran is expected another slower one, gets one and has no qualms in towering it over extra cover for a biggie. 14 from the over.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Done in by the slowness! Shortish delivery on middle, Pooran attempts to pull but is way too early into the shot. Misses and it goes off his thigh pad to short third man. Hang on, here goes the alarm, Varun will have to re-bowl it as he has overstepped. Free Hit coming...
15.5 overs (0 Run) A slower length ball on off, angling away, Nicholas pushes it towards point. Looks towards his partner who is not going anywhere.
15.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Doesn't take Pooran long. Receives a shortish ball in his half with glee and powers it behind square leg for a maximum.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish and slowish around off, Gayle punches it from the back foot through wide mid off and crosses for a run.
15.2 overs (0 Run) A length delivery in the line of the stumps, Chris brings a straight bat down and pushes it back to the bowler.
15.1 overs (0 Run) A slower full ball around off, Gayle pushes it from the crease to point.
Match Reports
- Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 19.3 overs, Kings XI Punjab are 184/3. The live updates of Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals live score, Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.