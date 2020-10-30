Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
4.6 overs (0 Run) Amptjer dot to end! Fuller and on middle, it is hit to mid on. Still 14 from the over.
4.5 overs (0 Run) A dot! A good comeback! Short and on the body, just where Gayle does not like it. He ducks under it.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! TIMED! Gayle moves around in his crease and Tyagi bowls it full and on middle. Gayle just puts bat to ball and creams it through covers. Sheer timing. 14 now from the over with two balls to go.
4.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Muscled! That dropped catch already seems to be a costly one. It is shorter and on middle, Gayle stands tall and powers it over the mid-wicket fence. If you are going to bowl short to Gayle, need to get it up till the chest height or he will smack it. 10 from the first three balls.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Thrashed! Fuller and outside off, right in the slot. It is powered over the mid off fielder and a boundary results.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Gayle swings at it away from the body. He is beaten.
Karthik Tyagi is on!
3.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end an action-packed over. It could have been a successful one for Rajasthan but it turns out to be a good one for Punjab. On middle, it is worked to mid-wicket. 11 from the over along with a dropped catch to grant life to Gayle.
3.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, worked through mid-wicket for one.
3.4 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! It was tough but should have been taken at this level! It is shorter and on middle, Gayle looks to pull it again but this time does not get on top of the bounce. It goes high up in the air towards deep square leg. It has gone really, really high. Parag in the deep goes for it and another fielder from short fine leg runs after it. In the end, it is the fielder in the deep who tries to take it but spills it. Two taken. This could prove very costly.
3.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That though is just wide from the fielder at deep square leg. First biggie for Gayle. It is short and on the body. Not where Gayle likes it. He still goes for the pull but does not time it really well. It goes towards the deep square leg fence. The fielder there runs to his left but it is wide of him and sails over.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Down the leg side again from Aaron. It is wide. Rajasthan have bowled well so far and giving extras is the only blemish.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Rahul has started cautiously till now. It is shorter and outside off, Rahul guides it down to third man for one.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off, Rahul looks to drive it through covers but it goes off the inner half towards mid off.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Archer does go short but it is outside off. Gayle evades it nicely. Just 5 from the over and it's been a very slow beginning from the usually high-flying Punjab team!
2.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is guided down to third man for one. Now time for the contest everybody wants to watch, Archer against Gayle. He has one ball, will he go short and on the body?
2.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Rahul guides it towards point.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Corrects his line and bowls it on off, defended.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just over! 600 runs for Rahul in this Indian T20 League and he brings it up in style. It is short and wide outside off. The width is on offer and Rahul cashes in. He cuts it over the leaping point fielder and a boundary results.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on middle, defended nicely.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! It does cost Aaron eventually! The last ball spoils the over somewhat! A fortunate boundary but Gayle won't mind. He is off the mark. Gayle makes room and Aaron follows him with a short one. Gayle looks to pull but gets an inside edge. It goes past the keeper and down to the fine leg fence.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Another extra ball! This one too is down the leg side. Wided.
1.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Way too short and on middle. Gayle lets it be. Samson does well to get a strong hand at it. It falls right next to him. Will the extra ball cost Rajasthan?
1.5 overs (0 Run) Straight to the fielder! Gayle makes room and also comes down the track. It is on the pads, he whips it but straight to square leg. One more dot.
1.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Really well bowled! This is on a length and around off, shapes away a touch. Gayle is beaten as he tries to defend.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter and around off, Gayle guides it to point.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off and on a length. It is left alone.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Down the leg side again but this is closer to the pads. Gayle looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and goes to Samson.
1.1 overs (2 Runs) Two wides! Looks to bowl a slower one first up. It comes out wrong as it is down the leg side. Rahul looks to flick but misses. Samson fails to collect it cleanly as it bounces in front of him. A single taken.
Chris Gayle walks out to bat! Varun Aaron to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! The two Englishmen combine to get rid of Mandeep Singh who bags a golden duck! Top start for Rajasthan and that is a snorter from Archer. It is short and on the body, not a ball you want to be facing first up. Mandeep Singh looks to fend at it awkwardly. It goes off the gloves and lobs towards the point region. Stokes runs in, dives forward and takes it brilliantly. Superb first over by Archer!
0.5 over (1 Run) Punjab and Rahul are underway! Length and around off, this is played towards point for one.
0.4 over (0 Run) Shortish and around off, Rahul pushes it towards cover.
0.3 over (0 Run) Back of a length and on middle, Rahul stays back and defends it onto the ground.
0.2 over (0 Run) Lovely shot but for no runs! Fuller and around off, Rahul drives it nicely but to covers.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts off with a very full one, almost a yorker on off. Rahul looks to jam it out towards the off side but it goes off the inner half towards mid-wicket. Mandeep wants a run but is sent back.
All in readiness! The Rajasthan huddle is visible with Steven Smith being the centre of attraction. KL Rahul and Mandeep Singh to open for Punjab as they walk out to the middle. No prizes for guessing, it's Jofra Archer getting ready to serve the first over. Let's play.
Punjab (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (WK/C), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.
Rajsthan (Playing XI) - Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Steven Smith (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi.
All in readiness! The Rajasthan huddle is visible with Steven Smith being the centre of attraction. KL Rahul and Mandeep Singh will open the batting for Punjab as they walk out.
Punjab skipper, KL Rahul, says they wanted to bowl first as well but it looks a good wicket and they want to put up a decent target on the board and then later defend it. States they batted better early on but now the bowling is coming good, everything is probably going their way and it has been a complete team effort. He is hoping for the same to continue. Mentions they have learnt a thing or two playing here, they have spoken about it and they want to enjoy the game. Informs they are playing the same side.
Rajasthan skipper, Steven Smith, says he is not sure about the dew, it comes in some games but it does not in some and hence, he wants to bowl. States it has been an up and down season for them and they have not played their best game but he hopes they can do it here. Informs they have Aaron in the XI who brings more pace and he hopes he can add something to their Powerplay.
Toss - Rajasthan elect to bowl!
Danny Morrison and Daren Ganga doing the pitch report. The latter says this pitch is still good for batting but the number of sixes hit at this venue compared to the others is less so you need to pick which ball to hit up in the air and which to hit along the ground carefully. Morrison ends by saying there is a lovely covering of grass on the wicket and it should be a good wicket.
Game 50 of the Indian T20 League and it is a vital, vital clash with a lot at stake. A game where Rajasthan can't afford a slip-up as a loss means, they would be out. A win for Punjab means, their fate will more or less be in their own hands but a loss will see them relying on the results of the other teams. Both head into this fixture on the back of a win. Punjab though are flying high as they have won 5 in a row. Rajasthan also will be high on confidence after beating the table-toppers, Mumbai in their last game. Two teams with a lot of star-studded players, we can surely expect a cracker of a contest. Not to forget, the last time these two met, we saw something special, from a less renowned name, Rahul Tewatia. If we get a game, as interesting as the last time, we can't ask for anything more. Stay tuned.
