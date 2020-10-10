Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, it is worked through mid-wicket with soft hands for two. 89 needed in 60.
9.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Rahul looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. It rolls on the leg side for one. Leg bye.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, it is guided through point for one.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, it is pushed down to long off for one.
9.2 overs (2 Runs) Another two! On middle, it is worked with soft hands through mid-wicket for a couple.
9.1 overs (2 Runs) Two in the end! Shorter and on middle, this is worked towards long on. They call for two but have to settle for one. Green hits the stumps at the non-striker's end and it deflects away from the fielder backing up. Two.
8.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! On middle, this is worked down to long on for one.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Close! Shortish again, this one turns back in a touch from outside off. Rahul looks to push at it but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker and on off, Rahul stays back and pushes it to covers.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, it is slapped through covers for one.
8.2 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Rahul is in easily! On middle, it is worked towards mid-wicket. The batters take off. The fielder hits the stumps at the bowler's end. It is referred. Replays show that the batsman is well in.
An appeal for run out taken upstairs. It looks like KL Rahul has made his way in and the replays show that he has.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) TWO! Fuller and around off, it is driven through covers for a couple.
7.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is worked towards short fine leg for one more.
7.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, it is worked towards mid-wicket. A rare dot.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, it is pushed through covers for one.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Everything going Punjab's way! Shortish and outside off, Agarwal looks to loft it over covers but it goes off the outside edge and down to the third man fence.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through square leg for one.
7.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
Sunil Narine is on now.
6.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! On middle, it is pushed down to long on for one.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Close! It lands outside off and then turns back in. Rahul looks to put bat on ball but it goes off the inner half towards backward square leg for one.
6.4 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! On middle, this is worked through square leg for two.
6.3 overs (1 Run) 50 up for Punjab! On middle, it is pushed past the bowler and down to long on for one.
6.2 overs (1 Run) On off, it is pushed through covers for one.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, it is pushed through covers for one.
DRINKS! Punjab have made a good start to their run chase, courtesy their openers, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul. They started off slowly but have started to find their range of shots and are looking good now. They need 118 in 84 balls. Kolkata, on the other hand, need to break this stand and get into the middle order of Punjab as quickly as possible. The game looks in favour of Punjab at the moment but anything can happen in cricket. Varun Chakravarthy is into the attack.
5.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the Powerplay and it is a brilliant one for Punjab! They are 47 for 0 after it. Needing another 118 in 84 balls. Fuller and on off, it is driven to the left of mid off for one.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Good batting! Follows the boundary with a single as this is worked towards mid on.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the gap! Slightly shorter in length and on middle, Rahul pulls it hard! Finds the gap in the mid-wicket region and bags a boundary.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Very good timing! Shorter and on off, Agarwal pushes it towards extra cover for one.
5.2 overs (3 Runs) MISFIELD! Two extra runs! Fuller and on off, Rahul pushes it towards mid off and sets off for one. Krishna rushes to the ball but lets it through. He runs after it and does the mopping up job before it crosses the fence. Two more taken.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Length and on off, it is guided towards point for one.
