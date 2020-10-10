Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
The Kolkata bowling looked flat today untill the 18th over! Everybody was being milked and scored easily off. However, Krishna was one who bowled really well. Narine too was impressive. Varun was also good. Nagarkoti and Cummins though weren't upto the mark but Kolkata managed to win the important moments of the game and in the end came out on top.
Earlier in the innings chasing 165, Punjab openers got them off to a brilliant start! After Rahul was dropped early on, he made Kolkata pay. He along with Agarwal added a 100-plus stand. Agarwal was the agressor and Rahul played along nicely. Their partnership took their side to the brink of victory before Agarwal departed. Pooran then came in and played a cameo which got his side closer. However, Narine's over, the 18th one, changed the game. They needed 22 in 3 but Narine bowled a brilliant 2 run over and also took a wicket. That changed the course of the game. Kolkata got a sniff and they pounced on it. They have pulled a rabbit out of the hat to gain another two points.
The Punjab dressing room is in shock! They actually can't believe they have lost this one. No way should have they gone down here. They should have won this game with an over to spare. How costly did the move to send Prabhsimran above Maxwell prove! His three dots to Narine just gave Kolkata a glimmer of hope which they capitalized on. Also, how good was Krishna in the penultimate over? Two wickets and just the 6 runs. Wow! One of those wickets were of Rahul who was bossing the game till then. 14 then from the last over of Narine on this wicket, was always going to be very tough and they fell short by just the one run. This is a morale deflating loss. Especially for a side which is not wining anything.
19.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just short! Just short. Oh boy! Maxwell wants it to be checked but it is just short. Narine would have had his heart in his mouth for a second. What drama, what an anticlimax! It is a game of millimeters says Ian Bishop and that is oh so right. Coming to the ball now, what did Narine just bowl there. He fires it outside off. He invites Maxwell to hit towards the short side and Glenn does exactly that. He lofts it over covers. It bounces just inside the ropes and then goes over. A bundary signaled. They though go to check it upstairs as it is too close to call but replays show it lands just short. Heartbreak for Punjab. THEY LOSE BY 2 RUNS!
19.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! The bigger side of the ground and Mandeep does not strike it cleanly and hence holes out. 7 needed from the last game. Kolkata can't lose unless an extra is bowled. It is slower through the air again and on middle. Narine gives no pace on the delivery. Singh goes for the slog sweep but only manages to hit it high up in the air. Green, the sub, settles under it and takes it brilliantly.
19.4 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! It is going down leg! More importantly for Kolkata, it is just a single and Maxwell is off strike. It is slower again and angling into the pads. Maxwell swings but once again misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal but turned down. The ball rolls towards short third man. A leg bye is taken. Karthik reviews but replays show that the on-field call is the right one.
Kolkata review! It is more in hope one feels. An LBW appeal has been turned down.
19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Important boundary! 8 from 3 balls now! Innovation and it pays off. Maxwell brings out the reverse sweep. Nails it over the cover region and it goes for a boundary.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Make that 12 needed in 4! Lovely bowling! It is very slow and into the pads. Maxwell is early in the swing. He misses to get hit on the pads.
19.1 overs (2 Runs) A couple to start! Shorter and on middle, Maxwell swings. It goes off the inner half through mid on for two. 12 needed in 5.
18.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! That is a huge, huge wicket. Game now in Kolkata's favor. Rahul can't believe what he has done. Krishna is over the moon. It is a full toss outside off. Rahul looks to heave it on the leg side but gets an inside edge which hits the stumps. What a turnaround. Wow! Just Wow! 14 needed in the last over with two new batters out there.
18.5 overs (2 Runs) A couple! 14 needed in 7 now. A low full toss outside off. It is carved through covers for a couple. A very important ball coming up!
Glenn Maxwell is the new batsman in.
18.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Kolkata back in this one! Prabhsimran walks back after an innings which could well cost his team the game. It is shorter and around off. He looks to pull but is done in by the pace. It goes off the splice towards point where Rana runs back and takes a good catch. 16 in 8. Boundary needed.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Just one again! Shorter and around off, it is guided down to third man for one. 16 needed in 9.
18.2 overs (1 Run) A yorker outside off, Prabhsmiran looks to jam it out. It goes off the toe-end down to third man for one.
18.1 overs (2 Runs) A couple to begin! Fuller and on middle, this is hit down towards the long on fielder. It is to his left and two is taken.
17.6 overs (1 Run) A single which Kolkata surely won't mind. 20 needed in 2 now. What a brilliant over from Narine. Just the two runs and a wicket from it. On the pads, it is worked down to fine leg for one.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row! Shorter and outside off, it is slapped hard but to covers.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Pressure building! One more dot! On middle, the batter goes back and keeps it out.
17.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, it is worked to mid-wicket. One more dot. Need a couple more.
Prabhsimran Singh is the new man in.
17.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Pooran is out of here but is it too late! They should have probably given Narine the over they gave to Nagarkoti. It is on middle, Pooran swings but misses. You miss I hit stuff from him. 21 needed in 16. A wicket more and the game might just get interesting.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off, it is pushed through covers for one.
Sunil Narine is back on.
16.6 overs (1 Run) On off, it is guided towards point for one. 22 needed in 18.
16.5 overs (1 Run) On off, it turns away a touch. Pooran looks to defend but it goes off the outside edge towards short third man for one.
16.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, it is pushed to the right of the bowler.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the gap! Probably now where Pooran wanted to hit it but he finds the gap. Fuller and outside off. Pooran swings but miscues it. It goes over cover and trickles over the fence. He wanted it to hit it a lot straighter than he did.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, it is pushed to covers.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, it is pushed through covers for one.
DRINKS! Punjab are running away with the game. Rahul and Pooran would look to finish this off as quickly as possible. On the other hand, Kolkata need wickets to put pressure on Punjab. Also Varun Chakravarthy is back on.
15.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Smashed! Just the 29 needed now! Short and on middle, it sits up to be hit. Pooran pulls it hard and over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Stand and deliver stuff! Length and outside off, Pooran stands tall and crunches it through covers for a boundary. So this is probably the over which turns the tide completely in Punjab's favor. 35 needed in 25.
15.4 overs (1 Run) A slower one, fuller and outside off, it is carved through covers for one.
15.3 overs (2 Runs) Easy two again! Fuller and on middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for a couple.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor bowling! Short and wide outside off, Rahul stands tall, gets on top of the bounce and cuts it through point. No chance of stopping that.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) Two! Fuller and outside off, Rahul drives it through covers and takes two.
