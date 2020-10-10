Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Now then Chasing has not been easy here! The wicket did seem on the slower side and it was predicted to get slower. If that is the case, Punjab will have to bat really well. Kolkata will feel they can defend this but they will need to pick wickets at regular intervals. Stay tuned for what could be a very good second essay.
Arshdeep Singh says that they planned to bowl yorkers and it worked. Adds that the pitch is stopping a bit and some of them was just flying off the surface and they bowled hard lengths and it paid off. States that it is getting better and it is a good score to chase.
Once again the star names for Punjab disappointed with the ball! Mujeeb and jordan both went the distance. Shami did decently. It was Arshadeep and Bishnoi who were brilliant. Had it not been for the two, Punjab would have probably been chasing something above 180. However, with how things went initially, they will be very disappointed with how things have ended. Also, one of their stars with the ball is up for an interview.
A superb innings from Dinesh Karthik has taken his side to a total which is probably just above par on this wicket! He solely has to be responsible to get them to where they are right now because Kolkata were struggling. Yes, Shubman Gill also played a very good innings but his innings was more of one which stabilized the innings after they lost Rana and Tripathi early. It was Karthik though who provided the much-needed impetus. He scored everywhere and broguth up a brilliant half ton which sees Kolkata head into the break as the happier side.
19.6 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Karthik gets run out of the last ball! Short ball on middle, Karthik pulls it to deep mid-wicket and wants the second. The fielder throws it to the keeper who whips the bails off. The third umpire is called for and the replays show that Karthik is well short. KOLKATA FINISH ON 164 FOR 6.
A run out appeal taken upstairs! Karthik is well short and he has to go!
19.5 overs (0 Run) Excellent ball from Jordan! Yorker outside off, Karthik looks to drive but misses. Can he finish well?
19.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short ball down the leg side, Karthik lets it go. Wide signalled.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Low full toss outside off, Cummins hammers it to cover where the fielder makes a stop. Only a single.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on the pads, Karthik looks to heave it away but it goes off his pads towards the leg side for a leg bye.
19.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well played! This is brilliant cricket from Dinesh Karthik! Back of a length ball outside off, Karthik cuts it over the point fielder for a boundary.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Cummins punches it to wide of the mid off fielder and takes a single.
Chris Jordan will bowl the final over.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end! Really well bowled! He goes full and outside off again. Karthik looks to carve it but misses. Excellent penultimate over from Singh and a very good spell by him too.
18.5 overs (0 Run) A dot! Gold dust at this stage! Karthik again moves right across but AS bowls a yorker outside off. Karthik swings but misses.
18.4 overs (1 Run) A good slower one on middle, Cummins works it through mid-wicket for one.
18.3 overs (2 Runs) Brilliant running! This is full and on off, Cummins jams it down to long off. They take one. Karthik wants a second and completes it.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Another wide! Once again it is well outside the wideline on the off side. Wided.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Cummins does move across but this was bowled well wide outside off. Almost outside the pitch. Cummins swings but misses. It is wided.
Pat Cummins is the next man in.
18.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Arshdeep has his man and he is elated. Russell's poor form continues. This is brilliant. It is full and wide outside off. Russell swings again but it takes the outside edge and goes to the keeper who makes no mistake. Huge wicket, this could well make a difference of 10 runs to the final total.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! That is full marks to the bowler but runs to the batter! Arshdeep gets it right. Full and outside off. Perfect yorker almost. Russell reaches out for it but gets an outside edge, past the keeper and down to the third man fence. 150 up. 11 more balls to go.
Arshdeep Singh will bowl the 19th over.
17.6 overs (1 Run) A nasty bumper and on middle to welcome Russell. He hops and defends it on the off side. One to get off the mark. 13 from the over and a wicket.
Andre Russell makes his way out to the middle.
17.5 overs (1 Run) OUT! Gill is short! He though has done his job. A fine, fine, innings from him comes to an end. He was tired so this wicket could well be a blessing in disguise for Kolkata as it will bring out Russell. Coming to the ball now, it is another slower one on middle, Shubman swings, it goes off the inner half towards deep square leg. They take one and go for the second. Singh in the deep, picks the ball up and fires it to the keeper who whips the bails off. The umpire takes it upstairs and replays show that Gill is short.
Another run out appeal taken upstairs. This time it looks like Gill is out of the crease. Yes he is.
17.4 overs (1 Run) A bye now! Shorter and outside off, it is a slower one. Dinesh looks to pull but misses. The keeper fails to collect it cleanly and a run is taken.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brings up his fifty in style! The skipper comes to the fore when his team needed it. What an innings this is. He has provided his team the much-needed impetus and has probably played a match-winning knock. He gets there with a lovely shot. It is full and on off, Karthik makes room and slices it through the gap between point and short third man.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the gap! Karthik is one short of a half ton now. Once again it is a boundary early in the over. A full toss. Punjab has all the fielders back on the boundary on the leg side but Karthik whips it right in the gap in front of square and bags a boundary.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) Overthrow and two! Karthik looks to innovate. He tries to play the reverse sweep but it is very full. He mistimes it towards the point region. They go for one. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end. Had he hit, Dinesh was a goner but he misses and Kolkata take another run.
Mohammed Shami is back on.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) NOT OUT! A brilliant dive from Shubman saves him! Two to end a huge over for Kolkata! Now 170 looks possible. This is fuller and outside off, it is carved towards sweeper cover. They take one and now go for another one on the throw as it is the longer part. The keeper collects it and whips the bails off. An appeal. It is referred. Replays show Gill is in with ease. Superb running.
A run out appeal has been taken upstairs! Gill is the man in question. He looks in and the replays show that he is.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Floated ball on middle, Karthik sweeps it to deep square leg for a single.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! 15 from the over now! All going Kolkata's way! It is full and wide outside off. Karthik swings. It flies off the outside edge and races to the third man fence. Jordan under huge, huge pressure.
16.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is big! 11 from the first three balls and Karthik is in his elements here. It is fuller and on off, Karthik stays deep in his crease and lofts it over the long off fence for a biggie.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! That is a superb shot! He loves playing in that region and he does so very effectively. Fuller and outside off, Karthik lofts it nicely over covers and it races away to the fence. Boundary early in the over, just what Kolkata wanted.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Full and wide outside off, Gill jams it out towards cover for a single.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 50-run stand comes up between Karthik and Gill! They need this to continue. Short ball on middle, Karthik pulls it in front of square on the leg side for a boundary.
15.5 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Very full outside off, Karthik looks to play the ramp but misses. Karthik is not happy as he does not signal it a wide.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Karthik is looking solid out there in the middle! Full ball on off, Karthik lifts it over extra cover for a boundary.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Very full ball outside off, Karthik looks to dig it out but misses. There is an appeal for caught behind but nothing from the umpire.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not a great delivery from Arshdeep and it has been punished! Short ball on middle, Karthik pulls it to the deep square leg region for a boundary.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) Short ball around middle, Karthik pulls it to fine leg for a couple.
