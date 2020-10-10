Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (2 Runs) Two now! So back-to-back good overs for Punjab! Angled into the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for two.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball and put away! Short and down the leg side. Rahul says thank you very much and pulls it nice and fine for a boundary.
4.4 overs (0 Run) A very good slower one outside off, grips a touch in the surface. Rahul looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, it is worked through square leg for one.
4.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, Rahul plays it nice and late. It goes on the off side for one.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Angled into the middle pole, defended.
3.6 overs (6 Runs) Six! Exquisite! That is brilliant from Agarwal! A huge over and a much-needed one. Agarwal makes room and Krishna bowls it full and outside off. It is lofted over covers and it goes all the way.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Length and on off again, it is guided to point.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a beauty! Not a lot wrong with that delivery. It is length and on middle, Agarwal strokes it on the up past the mid on fielder and it races away to the fence.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Krishna drags his length back and bowls it on middle, it is defended.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just a mere chip and a welcome boundary! Agarwal might have decided to step on the gas now! Fuller and on middle, Agarwal lofts it over mid on and bags a boundary.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Agarwal makes room and this is shorter and outside off. It comes off slow from the surface and hence, it is slapped to mid off.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Cummins continues to keep it tight! On middle, this is played to the man at mid on for one. A sedate start by the Punjab openers so far.
2.5 overs (0 Run) A good short one on the body, Agarwal does really well to duck under it.
2.4 overs (1 Run) One more single! On middle, this is guided towards point for one more. That was guided right off the stumps. Risky shot.
2.3 overs (2 Runs) Two! Fuller and outside off, this is guided through point. Away from the fielder in the deep for a couple.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Agarwal now guides it through backward point for a single.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on off, it is guided through backward point for one.
1.6 overs (0 Run) A tidy start from Krishna too! On middle, it is defended.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Shortish and angled into the pads, Agarwal looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Drags his length back and lands it on off, it is dropped towards cover for one.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, it is driven nicely but to cover.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) DROPPED AND FOUR! Also, Russell is down on the ground. This could well be a double blow for Kolkata. Excellent deception from Krishna. He bowls a slower one and it is fuller on off. Rahul is early into the loft. He hits it over mid off. Russell back tracks, gets two hands to it but spills it. It is rolling towards the boundary. Russell dives and tries to push it back in but is touching the ropes while doing so. He though is down on the ground outside the boundary line. How costly will this prove? Punjab's best player gets a life.
1.1 overs (0 Run) A good delivery to begin! A full ball, almost a yorker on middle. Rahul gets his front leg out of the way and works it to mid-wicket.
Prasidh Krishna will bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Rahul pushes it to long off for a single.
0.5 over (0 Run) Corrects his line and bowls it on off, Rahul pushes it to mid off. A tidy over so far. Can he end it well?
0.4 over (0 Run) A little too straight this time. Rahul works it towards mid-wicket.
0.3 over (1 Run) Agarwal is off the mark now! He gets one on the pads, it is worked through square leg for one.
0.2 over (1 Run) Length again and on off, Rahul guides it towards point for one. He is off the mark.
0.1 over (0 Run) Length and on middle, Rahul stays back and defends it.
We are back for the chase! The Kolkata players stride out to the middle, followed by KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal! Pat Cummins will start with the ball for Kolkata.
